All item locations in the Gora Dam mission in Modern Warfare 3 campaign

Gora Dam is the 12th mission in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign. In this final Open Combat mission, you assume the role of Ghost. The mission requires you to infiltrate Gora Dam, acting on General Shepherd's intel that Makarov plans to destroy the dam, flooding Verdansk. Your objective is to disarm all four bombs to avoid a devastating disaster.

During this mission, you'll face multiple enemy troops, sentry guns, and armored enemies. You must uncover hidden collectibles, including weapons and Field Upgrades, to make your mission easier.

This guide lists the precise locations of these items to complete the Gora Dam mission with ease.

Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam mission: Locations of all items

All items' locations are marked (image via Activision and Sportskeeda)

The Gora Dam mission in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign has 21 hidden items. The locations of all the weapons and Field Upgrades are listed below:

1) Fennec 45 (SMG)

Fennec 45 location (Image via Activision)

Upon your initial spawn atop the dam, jump and glide to the rightmost edge, where you'll locate a supply crate containing the Fennec 45 on top of a building.

2) Silenced 556 Icarus (LMG) and Heartbeat Sensor (Field Upgrade)

Silenced 556 Icarus and Heartbeat Sensor locations (Image via Activision)

After securing the Fennec 45, head towards the zip line linking to the roof of a big facility. Within this facility, you'll find six items. The rooftop holds two of these items, including the Heartbeat Sensor Field Upgrade, and on the far south corner, you will find the Silenced 556 Icarus.

3) Silenced Expedite 12 (Shotgun), PILA (Launcher), and Signal 50 (Sniper)

Silenced Expedite 12, PILA, and Signal 50 locations (Image via Activision)

On the same building, head to the ground floor. In the engine room, you will find all three weapons.

4) Snapshot Pulse (Field Upgrade)

Snapshot location (Image via Activision)

On the same building, find the staircase and head to the second floor to find the Snapshot Pulse Field Upgrade in Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam mission.

5) MCPR-300 (Sniper)

MCPR-300 location (Image via Activision)

Head south to the C7 map coordinates, and you will find a tower. Ascend to the top to find the supply crate containing the MCPR-300.

6) Incendiary Raal MG (LMG)

Incendiary Raal MG location (Image via Activision)

On the same coordinate, towards the southwest direction, you will find a small building. Inside is a supply crate containing the Incendiary Raal MG.

7) Silenced Striker (SMG)

Silenced Striker location (Image via Activision)

Head southwest to B8 coordinate on the map's edge, and you will find a small structure. Inside a supply crate will be the Silenced Striker.

8) Silenced Rival-9 (SMG)

Silenced Rival-9 location (Image via Activision)

Head towards your spawn location, where you will find the first bomb site inside a building. Once you enter, you'll find the supply crate containing the Silenced Rival-9.

10) Anti-Armor Rounds (Field Upgrade)

Anti-Armor Rounds location (Image via Activision)

Proceed southeast to map coordinate D4, where you'll find the Anti-Armor Rounds Field Upgrade at the foot of the dam.

11) Silenced EBR-14

Silenced EBR-14 location (Image via Activision)

Head towards the E5 map coordinate, and you will find a building. Climb up to the roof, and you will find the supply crate containing the Silenced EBR-14 for the Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam mission.

12) Holger 26 (LMG)

Holger 26 location (Image via Activision)

Navigate to the bridge and advance towards the F5 map coordinate. Near the truck, you will find the supply crate containing the Holger 26 for the Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam mission.

13) Munition Box (Field Upgrade)

Munition Box location (Image via Activision)

Head to the H6 map coordinate, and you will see an outpost station. Head inside to find the Munition Box Field Upgrade for the Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam mission.

14) Hybrid MTZ-556 (Assault Rifle) and Recon Drone (Field Upgrade)

Hybrid MTZ-556 and Recon Drone locations (Image via Activision)

On the same coordinate, there will be another outpost station on the left side. Inside, you will find two supply crates containing the Hybrid MTZ-556 and a Recon Drone.

15) Silenced M16 (Assault Rifle)

Silenced M16 location (Image via Activision)

On the H5 map coordinate, you will find a tall building. Climb to the rooftop, where a supply crate containing the Silenced M16 is present.

16) RGL-80 (Launcher) and Armor Box (Field Upgrade)

RGL-80 and Armor Box locations (Image via Activision)

Below the building, at H4 map coordinates, you will find a truck. Within its cargo area, you will find two supply crates containing the RGL-80 and the Armor Box.

17) KVD Enforcer (Marksman Rifle)

KVD Enforcer location (Image via Activision)

At the G2 map coordinate's perimeter corner, you will find the supply crate containing the KVD Enforcer for the Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam mission.