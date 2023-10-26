All Modern Warfare 3 Calling Card challenges: How to unlock, rewards, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is slated to release on November 10, 2023, introducing a fresh campaign mode for the entire player base. The new missions and objectives will reportedly follow the prequel’s trend and include rewards for completing certain criteria. A large number of these items could be Calling Cards that one can equip on their profile to showcase campaign completion and add some flair to their account.

Modern Warfare 3 developers at Sledgehammer Games will also provide an early access phase for all players who pre-ordered the game. However, this will be limited to the campaign mode and not the multiplayer or zombie segment. Some items could reportedly be unlocked in the early access phase.

This article highlights all potential Calling Card challenges in Modern Warfare 3.

Note: The information provided is purely based on the findings of dataminers. Activision has not officially confirmed any of the challenges or rewards.

What are the Calling Card challenges in Modern Warfare 3?

Here is a list of all the Calling Cards and unique challenges that are reportedly arriving with Modern Warfare 3’s release:

Tag, You’re It!: Tag 60 enemies or items in Open Combat Missions with the Spotter Scope.

Helo Hat Trick: Destroy all objective helicopters in 'Reactor' with different weapons.

Back in the Field: Secure the Major's keycard in 'Deep Cover' in 90 seconds with full stealth.

Secure the Major’s keycard in ‘Deep Cover’ in 90 seconds with full stealth. Sample Platter: Utilize at least five weapons in Open Combat Missions.

Utilize at least five weapons in Open Combat Missions. Gearhead: Secure every available weapon and Field Upgrade from Supply Boxes in Open Combat Missions.

Secure every available weapon and Field Upgrade from Supply Boxes in Open Combat Missions. Shot Blocked: Fire on the weapon in mid-air in ‘Flashpoint’ before the enemy catches it.

Fire on the weapon in mid-air in ‘Flashpoint’ before the enemy catches it. Bulletproof: Get all the plate carrier upgrades in Open Combat Missions.

Get all the plate carrier upgrades in Open Combat Missions. That’s One Way to Do It…: Use a Mortal Strike to take down an enemy helicopter.

Use a Mortal Strike to take down an enemy helicopter. Dialed In: Make a different custom loadout for every Open Combat Mission.

Make a different custom loadout for every Open Combat Mission. Never Bury Your Enemies Alive: Campaign mode completion reward.

Campaign mode completion reward. Frequent Flyer: Jump from afar and travel at least 150m while parachuting.

Jump from afar and travel at least 150m while parachuting. Your Tax Dollars at Work: Utilize a missile to eliminate one enemy with a ‘Danger Close’ warning

Utilize a missile to eliminate one enemy with a ‘Danger Close’ warning 141 Ready: Campaign mode completion in Veteran difficulty reward.

Campaign mode completion in Veteran difficulty reward. Bad Bedside Manner: Shoot the paramedics in the VIP lounge immediately when entering the location

Shoot the paramedics in the VIP lounge immediately when entering the location Bound and Magged: Seek out and utilize all weapons and equipment in Open Combat Missions.

Seek out and utilize all weapons and equipment in Open Combat Missions. 2-fer: Eliminate two enemies with a single bullet five times in ‘Payload’ while in stealth.

Eliminate two enemies with a single bullet five times in ‘Payload’ while in stealth. Death Row: Eliminate a total of five enemies while coming down from the panopticon in ‘Operation 627’.

Eliminate a total of five enemies while coming down from the panopticon in ‘Operation 627’. High Wire Act: Eliminate at least five enemies while using a zipline.

Eliminate at least five enemies while using a zipline. I Call Shotgun!: Operate a vehicle equipped with a Sentry Gun and get at least five kills.

Operate a vehicle equipped with a Sentry Gun and get at least five kills. Think She’ll Notice?: Demolish all vehicles in the Oligarch mansion garage.

Demolish all vehicles in the Oligarch mansion garage. Floater: Use a parachute from a Gantry Crane and glide to the roof of the Harbormaster’s Building.

Use a parachute from a Gantry Crane and glide to the roof of the Harbormaster’s Building. Final Stop: Get an enemy killed by the train using a flashbang while they are on the track.

Get an enemy killed by the train using a flashbang while they are on the track. Elevator Out of Order: Get to the roof of the Highrise building within five minutes.

Get to the roof of the Highrise building within five minutes. Hey, Catch!: Toss a flammable canister to an enemy and blow them up.

Toss a flammable canister to an enemy and blow them up. Have You Tried Turning it Off and On?: Disable an enemy turret with a shock stick.

It is important to note that these challenges and rewards have not been confirmed by Activision or Sledgehammer Games. However, if they appear, you can follow the information mentioned in this article to get all of the Modern Warfare 3 Calling Cards.

