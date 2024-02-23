The SMGs tier list in COD MW3 is categorized based on their effectiveness, versatility, and overall pick rate within the current gaming meta. The compact firearms are known for their high rate of fire, lightweight design, and close to medium-range effectiveness.

COD MW3 consists of 20 SMGs, with eight new additions and 12 carrying over from MW2. One of the latest additions in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 is RAM-9, which has already established itself as an elite in this list. Some firearms are exceptionally good, while some lack in their performance. The SMGs tier list seeks to evaluate these firearms based on the following factors:

Damage Output

Recoil

Pick rate

Situational effectiveness

Cost

Furthermore, the firearms are ranked based on five tiers: S, A, B, C, and D, with S being the highest tier and D the lowest.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

All Modern Warfare 3 SMGs tier list

S-tier

Striker (Image via Activision)

The S-tier list consists of weapons that signify the highest echelon of excellence, comprising firearms that are unparalleled in their effectiveness, versatility, and impact on gameplay. Players often choose S-tier weapons to achieve exceptional results, further solidifying their status as top-tier choices. Of the many, Striker in Modern Warfare 3 is revered as one of the strongest meta.

In this SMGs tier list, the S-tier firearms are:

RAM-9

Striker

Rival-9

WSP Swarm

HRM-9

A-tier

BAS-P (Image via Activision)

The A-tier signifies weapons with good damage output and accuracy, and the ones in this list are often chosen by the players. While they may not be the absolute best in every situation, they consistently deliver reliable and effective impact in crucial situations. Simply put, they are the next best option after S-tier.

In this SMGs tier list, the A-tier firearms are:

BAS-P

PDSW 528

VEL 46

AMR9

B-tier

Fennec 45 (Image via Activision)

The B-tier weapons are considered above average but not top-tier or meta-defining. While these weapons may possess strengths and usefulness, they often exhibit weaknesses or limitations compared to higher-ranked weapons. Players might find success with B-tier weapons but need to put in extra effort.

The firearms that fall under B-tier are as follows:

Fennec 45

Striker 9

WSP-9

Lachmann Sub

C-tier

ISO 45 (Image via Activision)

The C-tier firearms are considered mediocre or below average in terms of performance, effectiveness, and pick rates. These firearms often have drawbacks such as low damage output, poor accuracy, or slow rate of fire compared to higher-tier. Although usable, it can prove troublesome for those new to the game.

The C-tier firearms are as follows:

ISO 45

Vaznev-9k

ISO 9mm

D-tier

Lachmann Shroud (Image via Activision)

The D-tier firearms are the worst in terms of overall performance. These firearms have low damage output, poor accuracy, and limited ammunition capacity. These weapons are often seen as starting equipment or last resort options for players who have not yet acquired better weaponry.

In this SMGs tier list, the D-tier firearms include:

FSS Hurricane

MX9

Minibak

Lachmann Shroud

Check out more COD guides here:

How to unlock the Monster Energy skin in MW3 || Tracer Pack: Sketched Out bundle in MW3 and Warzone || Cryptids Nessie Operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone || Kawaii Bonbon bundle in MW3 and Warzone || Aberration Ultra Skin bundle in MW3 and Warzone