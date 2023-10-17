All new game modes in Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) The Haunting update

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) has recently received The Haunting event update and, along with it, a list of new cosmetic bundles and game modes. The developers have incorporated the Halloween theme into most of the classic modes like Hardpoint and Domination. The entire game features an eerie appearance to celebrate the festival with the new limited-time event.

Modern Warfare 2 has received a complete makeover to suit The Haunting event and completely transformed the look of some of its maps. Popular ones like El Asilo and Embassy have received the most significant changes as they are frequently played by the community in different game modes.

Moreover, the new event has also introduced some fresh and unique equipment to the 2022 multiplayer shooter.

This article will highlight all the new game modes in Modern Warfare 2 The Haunting event.

What are the new The Haunting game modes in Modern Warfare 2?

Here is a list of all the game modes alongside a short description that arrived in Modern Warfare 2 with The Haunting event:

Haunting Domination: Players will need to occupy the marked region and rake in as many points as possible while eliminating enemy operators. However, the flag pole that marks the area will now be replaced with a Scarecrow.

Players will need to occupy the marked region and rake in as many points as possible while eliminating enemy operators. However, the flag pole that marks the area will now be replaced with a Scarecrow. Haunting Kill Confirmed and Grind: Players have to collect Skulls from eliminated enemy operators instead of Dog Tags to earn points and win the match.

Players have to collect Skulls from eliminated enemy operators instead of Dog Tags to earn points and win the match. Trick or Treat: This mode is the same as Drop Zone, where players have to capture the marked area and can open crates to obtain killstreaks. However, the twist in this mode is that strange creatures might jump out of these boxes to jumpscare players.

This mode is the same as Drop Zone, where players have to capture the marked area and can open crates to obtain killstreaks. However, the twist in this mode is that strange creatures might jump out of these boxes to jumpscare players. Zombies Infected: This is the classic infected mode, but the infected players will turn into Zombies to fit The Haunting event makeover. This is a purely visual change and does not affect the match rules.

It is important to note that all of the transformed modes will have the same ruleset and operate inside the normal boundaries. The only change that will be present in these modes will be graphics-based and will not affect the matches. Players can participate in these modes for free and complete challenges to earn attractive rewards.

What are the new The Haunting login rewards in Modern Warfare 2?

The developers have enabled a set of daily login rewards for the community to claim for free in The Haunting event. Here is a quick list of all the items that you can secure by simply logging into the game.

Happy Pumpkin (Charm)

Evil Goat (Emblem)

Dead Detective (Weapon Sticker)

War Snake (Player Card)

Triplets, Kinda (Weapon Sticker)

Hell’s Army (Loading Screen)

Halloween Witch (Weapon Sticker)

Nightmare Sweats (Weapon Blueprint)

XP Tokens

The criterion to earn these rewards is fairly straightforward. You need to log in once every day and claim the cosmetics directly from the home screen when the pop-up notification page appears.

