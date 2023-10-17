Modern Warfare 2 The Haunting update patch notes: New operators, maps, modes and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's The Haunting event update has officially arrived, bringing plenty of exclusive content. From brand new operators like Skeletor, Ash, and Inarius to coveted rewards for participating in the event, there is a lot to explore. The multiplayer will also receive new The Haunting-themed maps to celebrate Halloween.

For those looking forward to everything new in Modern Warfare 2, this article will provide all the necessary information.

Modern Warfare 2 The Haunting update patch notes

Here is everything new in Call of Duty's brand new The Haunting event

All The Haunting events in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

The Haunting roadmap (Image via Activision)

The Haunting returns

Prepare for frightening thrills, the shambling undead, the squad hunts to take down grotesque monsters, and those infamous jump-scares as The Haunting returns. The Haunting event brings Halloween-themed Maps, Modes, Events, and more across both games.

Soul Capture event (Image via Activision)

The Haunting: Soul Capture event

Available across Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone, the Soul Capture Event is an enhanced and fear-inducing variation on the popular Trophy Hunt Event from Season 03. Available across all game modes, any time a player is eliminated, they leave a Soul behind.

Collect these Souls, which are automatically added to your total in all game modes. Meaning there’s no need to visit a Buy Station in Call of Duty: Warzone or DMZ this time and trade them for items shown in the Events Tab.

Event rewards

Gone Batty (Weapon Sticker)

Skullified (Calling Card)

Bit Corny (Charm)

Creature Copter (Vehicle Skin)

Alien Death Ray (Weapon Blueprint)

Join Me (Loading Screen)

Bad Luck? (Charm)

Carved Up (Weapon Sticker)

Violent End (Weapon Blueprint)

XP Tokens

Tier Skips

And more coming throughout The Haunting

The Haunting: Daily Login rewards

As the creeping terror contained within The Haunting infiltrates Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone, expect to receive a variety of free, limited-time cosmetic items simply by logging into the game as The Haunting progresses.

Daily Login rewards

Happy Pumpkin (Charm)

Evil Goat (Emblem)

Eye Contact (Weapon Sticker)

War Snake (Player Card)

Triplets, Kinda (Weapon Sticker)

Hell’s Army (Loading Screen)

Halloween Witch (Weapon Sticker)

Nightmare Sweats (Weapon Blueprint)

XP Tokens

All new operators coming in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 The Haunting event

Skeletor (October 17)

(October 17) Ash (October 23)

(October 23) Inarius (October 26)

All new equipment in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

It seems some of your Loadout equipment may have become possessed. Operators are to take additional care when utilizing the following items:

Sound Veil Scream (Field Upgrade): For those stepping into the sound wave of the Suppression Mine, prepare for a hallucinatory audio assault as the air fills with the screams of the dead.

Decoy Grenade (Tactical): Reports of inhuman and monstrous sounds peppered with gunfire make this more than just an audio hallucination.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that could cause the Player to be kicked to the Main Menu when previewing a Weapon through the Gunsmith

Fixed an issue where the Oni Operator Pack had placeholder elements when previewing the bundle

Fixed an issue where the Dragonfly Blueprint was not displaying the correct Weapon Skin

Fixed an issue where the Super Shotgun could display an incorrect reload animation

Fixed an issue where the Horangi Skin “Death Frame” could have an incorrect appearance

Fixed an issue where an incorrect melee sound could be heard when toggling some Optic perspectives on the Bryson 800 and Bryson 890

Fixed an issue where changing a Blueprint’s tuning or attachments could remove the base weapon name in the Loadout Menu

Fixed an issue where the “Equip to Favorite Loadout” button could lose functionality when the same weapon is equipped in both the Primary and Secondary slots

Fixed an issue where spawns on Fight were incorrect in Gunfight Private Matches

Fixed an issue where the Super Shotgun displayed an incorrect canted laser placement on Black Gold

Fixed an issue that could prevent Players from navigating menu options correctly from certain inputs in a Private Match

Fixed an issue that could cause a large framerate drop when switching between the “All” and “Prestige” tabs in the Calling Card section

All Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer changes in The Haunting event

New modes in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision) El Asilo in MW2 (Image via Activision)

A Haunting twist on Classic Modes in Modern Warfare 2

Along with changes to Maps, The Haunting also brings Halloween twists to a select number of modes. While the overall objectives may be the same, try not to get scared out of your wits while completing them.

Haunting Domination: Own all the control points on the map as usual. However, in this version of Domination, expect a Scarecrow to act as a marker for each flag.

Own all the control points on the map as usual. However, in this version of Domination, expect a Scarecrow to act as a marker for each flag. Haunting Kill Confirmed and Grind: Instead of Dog Tags, collect skulls in Grind and Kill Confirmed.

Instead of Dog Tags, collect skulls in Grind and Kill Confirmed. Trick or Treat: Capture and hold the Drop Zone to earn points for your team, but take care while opening any crates . . . who knows what might jump out at you!

Capture and hold the Drop Zone to earn points for your team, but take care while opening any crates . . . who knows what might jump out at you! Zombies Infected: Zombies swarm to Infected. Players who become infected will appear as The Haunting–themed Zombies.

Haunting-themed Maps in Modern Warfare 2

The Halloween spirit is alive and well with two Haunting map updates: El Asilo celebrates Día de Muertos, while the Embassy becomes the site of a devastating zombie attack.

Larger-than-life calaveras stand outside the asylum, looking over the festivities of Día de Muertos. Other painted and neon skulls decorate the landscape alongside marigolds, candles, and altars that honor lost loved ones.

Embassy in MW2 (Image via Activision)

Embassy

Diplomacy has broken down: Conduct an evening operation on the Embassy following a gruesome zombie attack. The message “Send Help” hangs suspended from the rooftop, but it’s far too late. The zombie attack has already come and gone, leaving structural havoc and corporeal damage in its wake.

This covers everything regarding the global changes and Modern Warfare 2 exclusive modifications in The Haunting event. For more information, follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.