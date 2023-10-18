All new gameplay changes in Warzone 2 The Haunting update: Hunted box, Bloodseekers, and more

Warzone 2 The Haunting event is live, bringing various new gameplay changes to the title. This event serves as the thrilling conclusion to the final season of Warzone before the official release of Modern Warfare 3 on November 10, 2023. This Halloween-themed event introduces innovative features, turning the environment into a spooky one and providing a thrilling gameplay experience.

In this article, we'll cover the latest gameplay elements in Warzone 2 designed for The Haunting event.

Warzone 2 The Haunting event: New gameplay features introduced

Expand Tweet

The Haunting event has changed the battlefield into an eerie nighttime setting. Developers have cleverly designed aspects to provide players with a tactical advantage in this spooky environment.

Below are the three new gameplay features added to Warzone 2 The Haunting event:

1) Haunted Box

The Haunted Box is a new field upgrade and serves as a resource hub, which can be deployed to refill armor plates, Ammunition, and equipment. However, the gameplay experience is infused with suspense and uncertainty, as opening the box may reveal surprises.

2) Bloodseeker

The Bloodseeker is a new tactical equipment in the game. It is designed to be used in dark environments and acts as a specialized tracking gadget. When this grenade is thrown near an opposing player, it will automatically lunge itself toward them, revealing their specific position. Furthermore, within a limited range, it shows the positions of surrounding enemy players, providing a strategic edge.

3) Thermal Weapons

The Thermal Weapons are the latest addition to the game's ground loot. These custom firearms, distinguished by their distinct Lichyard Camo, may be obtained as part of the usual loot available on the map.

Warzone 2 The Haunting event: New modes available

Expand Tweet

This special event will bring two limited-time modes to the game.

1) Zombie Royale

Zombie Royale is a unique mode accessible on Al Mazrah as well as the limited-time Vondel map version, Vondead. When players are eliminated, they resurrect as zombies with special abilities. The purpose of a zombie is to chase down the remaining players. Dying as a zombie means elimination. However, waiting for the infection meter to fill can bring back all eliminated spectators as zombies.

2) Vondead Lockdown

Players can experience a thrilling twist in the Lockdown mode. The standard Vondel map has been turned into an ominous moonlit, night-time variant, adding a new layer of excitement and challenges to the action.

That covers everything about the new gameplay changes in Warzone 2 The Haunting event.