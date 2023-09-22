All new maps coming to Modern Warfare 2 Season 6

Modern Warfare 2's Season 6 is right around the corner, and Activision recently revealed its new content via an official blog post. The upcoming update promises to bring a slew of interesting additions. Players can expect four new maps — two core and two Gunfight. These inclusions will allow gamers to experiment with fresh combat tactics.

This article will discuss the four upcoming maps in Modern Warfare 2, providing gamers with useful information about them. This will allow players to obtain a strategic advantage over their opponents through a more in-depth understanding of each new terrain.

Four new maps coming to Modern Warfare 2 in Season 6

Season 6 of Modern Warfare 2 will introduce four new maps in its multiplayer. La Casa and Koro Village are the two core maps, while King and Fight are meant for Gunfight. These are a mixture of new and classic environments that cater to various playstyles.

1) La Casa - Core map

La Casa map in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

La Casa is a luxurious estate in the center of Las Almas, Mexico. It features a dual-wing structure, with an expansive dining room and offices in the west and living spaces in the east. Both wings are connected with a bridge offering views of an entrance to the north and a pond to the south.

Amid intense gunfights between the estate's separate wings, you will have a variety of strategic options. One notable approach to this map is to use the pool by diving into the water and ambushing unsuspecting adversaries. This will grant you an advantage during a fight.

2) Koro Village - Core map

Koro Village map in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Koro Village transports players back to 2005, resembling the classic "Toujane" map from Call of Duty 2. The new inclusion retains its original version's layout but embraces a snowy setting.

Here, you can take part in intense street battles and can even explore different buildings to eliminate foes. Use yellow ladders to access rooftops and move across structures for tactical benefits; however, be wary of opponents competing for the high ground.

3) King - Gunfight map

King map in MW2 (Image via Activision)

Season 6 sees the return of a classic fan-favorite Gunfight map from Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019). While the Warehouse and Practice Range have survived the test of time, King's classic layout has not changed. You can defend its central deck, take protection behind side containers, or try to eliminate opponents early from behind shooting target walls. For a thrilling gameplay experience, this symmetrical map emphasizes speed and strategies.

4) Fight - Gunfight map

Fight map in MW2 (Image via Activision)

The new Fight map to be featured in Modern Warfare 2 has a distinct firing range that immerses Operators in intense close-quarters combat across an array of shoot houses.

Shoot houses three and four provide more advantages, whereas one and two promote ground-level close-quarters combat. There is little space for mid-range fighting on this map, and it necessitates quick reactions and decision-making.

That marks the end of this Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 update article centered around the new maps.