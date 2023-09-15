Classic MW2 map will now allow "wetworks" in Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is reviving classic maps from Modern Warfare 2 (2009), and in one map, the remastered version will allow players to do wetworks at the time of launch. This map is none other than the Estate from the classic Modern Warfare saga's multiplayer. With some significant visual changes, the lake behind the boathouse is now accessible for operators to use.

Read on to learn more about the significant changes done to the fan-favorite map in Modern Warfare.

Estate in Modern Warfare 3 will allow players to do "wetworks"

Estate in MW3 (Image via Activision)

If you are fond of the classic multiplayer gameplay in Modern Warfare 2, you'll remember the lake behind the boathouse in Estate. However, in the remastered version, operators will have the opportunity to engage in wetwork, allowing them to swim through the water and gain a tactical advantage over others.

With Modern Warfare 2 re-inventing wetworks in Call of Duty, it has become more accessible for players to use the water as much as possible. As the forthcoming title will use the same engine, it's easier for developers to implement things like this.

While the Estate's visual fidelity has been meticulously enhanced from the ground up, some other significant changes await players in Modern Warfare 3. In contrast to the older version, the map now boasts more military presence on the grounds of the Estate.

Furthermore, the luxurious getaway has also been removed. A brand new tank has been added on the main road, and there will be an intel posted on the wall.

Estate in MW2 (Image via Activision)

There are a total number of 16 core maps from Modern Warfare 2, which have been remastered and fitted into the modern-day fighting in Call of Duty. According to the studio devs, they have tried to bring the best from older games and wanted to tie them up with the new engine and more.

If players are anticipating major changes to notice on the maps, they do not need to worry. Except for "fidelity sense," the maps will feel the same in most cases. Hence, the maximum upgrade has been done to the graphical part while creating these old maps.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news regarding Modern Warfare 3.