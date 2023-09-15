"ALL OF THEM"- CoD fans are hyped over OG maps returning in Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will feature some of the most prominent maps from MW2 in a remastered version and has started a hype train in the community. A Reddit user, “andydabeast,” posted a few images and asked which map would receive the most love from the community.

Another user, "Solarriors," commented with affirmation about the entire map pool and said:

"Simple Answer: ALL OF THEM."

CoD fans are fascinated and welcome the arrival of nostalgic gunfight arenas from the original Modern Warfare prequel. However, the maps are being redeveloped for the new platform to provide an improved gameplay experience while preserving most of the elements from the old maps.

Let us take a look at the community’s response to MW2 remastered maps arriving in Modern Warfare 3.

Nostalgic Modern Warfare 3 remastered map pool excites fan base

Comment byu/andydabeast from discussion inModernWarfareIII Expand Post

Call of Duty is Activision’s longest-running series and features a complex and immersive storyline alongside different multiplayer modes. The upcoming Modern Warfare 3 reboot will bring back a list of beloved maps like Favela, Rust, Terminal, Skidrow, Estate, and more.

All the maps have been built on a more advanced engine with a few tweaks to match the pace of the new shooter title.

Comment byu/andydabeast from discussion inModernWarfareIII Expand Post

Comment byu/andydabeast from discussion inModernWarfareIII Expand Post

The player base gladly participated in the comment section and cited their love for specific maps like Underpass and Estate. Supporters also commented that it would be wonderful to have larger team-based modes like 12v12 on bigger maps for more chaos and action.

However, the map pool is quite equal when it comes to normal 6v6 lobbies and can provide a great experience.

Comment byu/andydabeast from discussion inModernWarfareIII Expand Post

Comment byu/andydabeast from discussion inModernWarfareIII Expand Post

Diverging from the popular support for all maps, a player comments how Skidrow looks stunning as a remastered map compared to others. The notion is supported by many since the visibility and textures look amazing on the newly released images of the reconstructed map.

Comment byu/andydabeast from discussion inModernWarfareIII Expand Post

Comment byu/andydabeast from discussion inModernWarfareIII Expand Post

Another fan takes their turn and comments that Favela, Highrise, Afghan, and Quarry were their favorites. However, they also point out how MW2 did not have any bad maps and should feel great to play again at the launch of Activision’s new shooter.

A percentage of players state how some of the less popular maps, like Wasteland, Derail, and Karachi, still felt better than a few of the new MW2 maps.

Comment byu/andydabeast from discussion inModernWarfareIII Expand Post

Comment byu/andydabeast from discussion inModernWarfareIII Expand Post

Almost the entire community somewhat agrees that all the maps look great and should play well in the new game. A few commented about different maps like Terminal, Highrise, and Scrapyard for being the best maps from the list.

A player also mentions that Estate would be their favorite simply due to the visual improvements that can be seen in the new remastered version.

Comment byu/andydabeast from discussion inModernWarfareIII Expand Post

Comment byu/andydabeast from discussion inModernWarfareIII Expand Post

The more aggressive players suggest that Rust is the closest one to Shipment and could easily be one of the most fast-paced maps. The hype carries on throughout the entire thread as the fans enjoy the nostalgic hit and the possibility of experiencing the old maps from a whole new perspective in Modern Warfare 3.

Follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.