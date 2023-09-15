Will Phillip Graves return in Modern Warfare 3?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 might see the return of the infamous Phillip Graves from Shadow Company in the campaign mode. This speculation is based on the fact that some newly released images of an operator have the Shadow Company insignia, a red belt, and a crowbar that the character uses. The operator could be the leader of the group himself and participate in the upcoming shooter to complete his mission.

Modern Warfare 3 is being heavily marketed as Activision has started collaborating with brands like Monster Energy to provide redeemable codes for in-game rewards. The hype would surely increase if the developers decide to bring back one of the freshest Modern Warfare 2 characters like Graves in the sequel.

This article will highlight the possibility of Phillip Graves returning to Modern Warfare 3.

Phillip Graves will reportedly return with Shadow Company in Modern Warfare 3

Phillip Graves was introduced in Modern Warfare 2 (2022) as the commander and founder of a private military group called the Shadow Company. His involvement in the game’s campaign mode was pivotal and helped players realize that the Modern Warfare saga continues to baffle the community with surprising betrayals.

Despite an epic boss fight while playing as Soap against Graves where his tank seemingly exploded, the commander returned in the Modern Warfare 3 reveal event. The character appeared healthy and led the charge against an assault on the Zaya Observatory Point of Interest (POI) in Al Mazrah.

If the events that have occurred are in a linear chronological order, Phillip Graves is alive and could play a major part in the upcoming shooter. Since the Shadow Company is loyal to General Shepherd, the group’s covert missions are likely to continue in MW3. However, the story mode could bring us back to a face-to-face battle against Graves similar to Modern Warfare 2.

It is important to note that the Shadow Company and the Konni group are against each other due to various conflicts. Graves may not align himself with the Russian paramilitary group led by Vladimir Makarov in the campaign mode, but the Shadow Company may try to interfere with some missions as the Shepherd pulls the strings from behind the scenes.

The open combat missions will provide the playerbase with the freedom of playstyle choice and could be the key to Phillip’s involvement. The facilities controlled and captured by the Shadow Company could appear in one of the missions with objectives like securing intel or evidence.

Considering that there will be multiple factions involved in the new shooter, the story mode would be perfect to explain everyone’s role in the game.

It is important to note that these are not confirmed playable contents from MW3 and have not been directly announced by Activision. Fans and enthusiasts can follow the official Call of Duty blog and X (formerly Twitter) pages of the publisher and developers for the latest announcements.

