Shadow Siege MW3 reveal event all rewards confirmed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's reveal event, Shadow Siege, is set to take place in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on August 17. The shooter franchise has consistently released iconic entries, and it continues to dominate in the first-person shooter genre. For those unaware, Modern Warfare 3 will be a continuation of the Modern Warfare series' reboot.

The first installment in the series was released in 2019, with the second part arriving just last year. The upcoming sequel is set to launch later in November, but it appears players will get their first glimpse through the reveal event.

A look at the rewards for Shadow Siege event

Each event in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 has been full of rewards, and Shadow Siege is no different. While this whole event revolves around Modern Warfare 3, the rewards players will earn are usable in the current title.

These rewards can be earned in this event:

Konni Group emblem

A Battle Token tier skip

Serpent Player vehicle skin

Gas Canister charm

Crimson Sound calling card

M13C Assault Rifle

While there isn't much information on how players can earn these rewards, more clarification will arrive once Shadow Siege officially releases. That said, this event will have the players join the Shadow Company to battle against the Russian Konni group who have taken over Al Mazrah.

While all of this pertains to Modern Warfare 3, we are yet to learn of the exact connection between the latest entry and Shadow Siege. Apart from this, Vladimir Makarov has been confirmed to return as an antagonist.

Those who played the original Modern Warfare series can recall just how ruthless Makarov can be, as he was responsible for orchestrating most of the terrifying events littered throughout the narrative. One of the most infamous moments in Call of Duty history involving Makarov is the "No Russian" chapter, wherein he massacres an airport full of civilians.

Furthermore, he can be blamed for the demise of Call of Duty's most beloved characters. Players must wait for more official announcements regarding the upcoming installment and participate in the Shadow Siege event leading up to the arrival of Modern Warfare 3.