All new Public Events in Warzone Season 1: Fly Buy, Restock Supply Sweep, and more

The Warzone Season 1 patch has just gone live, featuring tons of new content to the game with the integration of Modern Warfare 3. This has not only brought new weapons, equipment, perks, and several new features to the battle royale title but also a few new Public Events to the battle royale title.

That said, this article will index the new Public Events of Warzone in a concise manner.

New Public Events in Warzone Season 1

Public Events in Warzone refer to spontaneous phenomenons that take place randomly during matches. For example, the Jailbreak event, which usually occurs during the third or fourth circle, redeploys all fallen operators in the match, even those who have lost their Gulag fights.

Similarly, as the name suggests, Loadout Drops deploy Loadout Crates at random locations on the map from which players can collect their custom loadouts. The Season 1 patch of Warzone has brought two new Public Events to Warzone and has modified the parameters of two existing events. These events have been listed below:

1) Restock supply sweep

A personal supply sweep for every player is started whenever Restock is activated.

2) Fly Buy

A new Public Event that drops several Buy Stations across the map. When the event gets triggered, five or six drones carrying Portable Buy Stations fly from Gas and drop their payload at random points across the current circle.

These drones can even be shot down by players before they reach their designated drop points to get a hold of the Portable Buy Station. These Buy Stations sell identical items as their typical counterparts.

These events can also occur during the late game, when Gulag and Resurgence are closed, giving operators the chance to revive their downed allies if they have the required cash on hand.

3) Strongholds

Strongholds have received a massive overhaul in the Warzone Season 1 update. Previously, players could raid any of the five Strongholds that spawn across the map to get several high-tier loot and their custom loadouts. However, the MW3 integration has changed Strongholds into Public Events that will happen randomly at the start of a match.

When this event gets triggered, four Strongholds spawn across the map, and operators have to capture one by keeping it secure for 30 seconds. The crate that players had to capture to get their loadouts has also been adjusted. It has now been broken into two different elements: the UAV Station and the Loadout Locker.

These two will be placed in the same room but have to be secured separately. Securing the UAV Station (a box with a laptop and a satellite dish over it) will trigger the UAV sweeps of the Stronghold while capturing the Loadout locker will allow the squad to collect their custom loadouts.

Previously, the UAV sweeps would continue for the entire duration of the match. However, following the Warzone Season 1 patch, these sweeps will automatically shut down after 30 seconds when the squad vacates the Stronghold.

4) Firesale

The Firesale event has also received a major change with the arrival of the Warzone Season 1 patch. Previously, whenever a Firesale occurred, the prices of all the items in the Buy Station would be slashed by 30%. However, they now cost less with the new version of Firesale. Players can purchase items from the Buy Station at a discount of 50%.

These are all the new and adjusted Public Events that have been introduced in the Warzone Season 1 patch.