All Prestige Ranks and rewards in Modern Warfare 3

With Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 1 just around the corner, the game's developers have announced that it will follow a similar Prestige Rank system. This rank does not depend on your competitive skills or gameplay, as it is reflected by the account level instead. You can easily grind the game for several hours a day to earn XP and reach the new Prestige Ranks faster than others.

Modern Warfare 3 includes various rewards throughout ranks and levels. This is a great way to introduce incentives to the playerbase and expand the overall cosmetics collection in the shooter title. Moreover, the Prestige Rank rewards are exclusive, as most of them are unique and can only be received at that particular account level.

This article will highlight all the Prestige Ranks in Modern Warfare 3 alongside the rewards for reaching them.

What are the new Prestige Ranks in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1?

Here is a list of all the Prestige Ranks that you can grind for after the developers go live with the Season 1 update:

Prestige 1: Unlocks at account level 56

Unlocks at account level 56 Prestige 2: Unlocks at account level 100

Unlocks at account level 100 Prestige 3: Unlocks at account level 150

Unlocks at account level 150 Prestige 4: Unlocks at account level 200

Unlocks at account level 200 Prestige 5: Unlocks at account level 250

Note that the Prestige Ranks will not reset at the end of every season, and you can keep leveling up to catch up with new challenges in future updates. Every Prestige Rank will arrive with unique rewards and challenges to keep the community engaged.

What are Prestige Rank rewards in Modern Warfare 3?

Here is a list of all the rewards that you can get in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1:

Emblem

4 MW3 Calling Cards

1 MW3 Mastery Calling Card

4 Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) Calling Cards

1 MWZ Mastery Calling Cards

Weapon Blueprint

All the Prestige Ranks will arrive with an immediate Emblem reward and five challenges - four for the Calling Cards and one for the Mastery Calling Card. These challenges will be separate for the multiplayer and zombies modes, providing a total of 10 Calling Cards in every single Prestige Rank.

The weapon blueprint rewards will only be available for players who reach Prestige 5. The blueprint is called Venomous MTZ-556 and focuses on boosting movement speed and firing quickness.

The publisher announced through the official Call of Duty blog that there would be around 194 levels to grind through at the launch of Season 1, alongside the presence of various challenges. The update is also slated to bring in new maps, modes, weapons, and cosmetics to the game, including a new BlackCell battle pass.

It should be an exciting new season for the playerbase, with the devs launching new gameplay content and adding Urzikstan to Warzone. Activision’s battle royale is also set to receive some major movement and gunplay changes.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates.