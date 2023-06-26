All Vondel secret rewards and how to get them in Warzone 2

The Season 4 update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 added new content. One of the major highlights of the update is the new map Vondel. The map hosts a lot of intriguing mysteries, including secret locations, quests, rewards, Easter Eggs, and more. However, the game doesn't tell the players about these rewards, and it's up to them to figure these out.

Vondel is a map based on the Netherlands. It is the third major map to be added to the game, and in terms of size, it falls right between Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. Currently, the map supports Resurgence and DMZ, with Battle Royale modes to arrive in Season 4 Reloaded.

However, players won't have to wait until Battle Royale game modes are released to complete these secret quests and earn rewards. This guide will look at all the secret rewards in Warzone 2 and the procedure for getting hands on them.

What are all the secret Vondel missions and rewards in Warzone 2?

1 Win - Reward: Sticker

50 Matches played - Reward: Emblem

200 Matches played - Reward: Calling Card

1 Lockdown win - Reward: Emblem

25 Lockdown wins - Reward: Calling Card

1 BR win - Reward: Emblem

25 BR win - Reward: Calling Card

At the moment, players can acquire 11 secret rewards that can be earned by completing a few hidden objectives and missions. Getting them isn't particularly hard, as most of them can be earned through the general progression in the title. All of these challenges in Warzone 2's Vondel and their respective rewards are as follows:

While most of these tasks are self-explanatory, the Body Scan Easter Egg mission can be confusing. The section below covers how to complete the Body Scan Easter Egg in Vondel and earn the MP5 Blueprint.

How to complete the Vondel Body Scan Easter Egg in Warzone 2?

Body Scan Easter Egg is a secret challenge available in the Resurgence mode of Vondel only. The quest unfolds in three phases. In the first phase, your main goal is to find and scan a secret backpack. Once scanned, you must go to the four locations on the map and scan a code. And lastly, you must make your way to an Encrypted Crate and acquire the Rise Up MP5 Blueprint.

Here's how you can complete this mission:

1) First, drop into Vondel and proceed to one of the following locations to find the backpack.

Fire Dept - On a blue carpet on top of the building. (Highest chances of spawning).

- On a blue carpet on top of the building. (Highest chances of spawning). Police Dept - Under the helipad on top of the building.

- Under the helipad on top of the building. Mall - Near the vent in the southern part of the rooftop.

- Near the vent in the southern part of the rooftop. Market - Next to the ladder near the UAV Tower on the rooftop.

Next to the ladder near the UAV Tower on the rooftop. Castle - Near the windows on top of the northwest tower.

- Near the windows on top of the northwest tower. University - Near the western spiral ramp on the roof-level parking deck.

2) Once the backpack is scanned, it will present you with four coordinates. These coordinates lead to locations on the map with a hidden code you'll have to decode. They are usually hidden underwater (at those coordinates), on a boat, under bridges, and more.

3) After successfully completing the decode puzzle, a plane will fly over Vondel, dropping an Encrypted Crate with the MP5 Blueprint in it.

Follow the pink smoke and open the crate to get your hands on the Rise Up Blueprint and other unique items.

That is all there is to know about the secret Vondel rewards in Warzone 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

