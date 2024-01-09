News has surfaced within the gaming community about the potential comeback of Warzone 1 servers. Activision had previously announced the shutdown of the original Warzone servers after September 21, rendering the game inaccessible for a few months. However, recent reports indicate that some players have been able to access Warzone 1 matchmaking again.

This development has sparked excitement among longstanding Call of Duty fans, as the game, initially released in 2020, garnered a dedicated community before the servers were initially shut down three years later. If you are wondering if the rumors are indeed true, here's some news for you.

Are Warzone 1 servers back online?

Contrary to recent rumors, it's important to clarify that the Warzone 1 servers have not been reactivated. Reports indicate that there is a glitch allowing players to access the Warzone menu, which was initially hidden after the shutdown. However, this glitch doesn't enable gameplay; attempting to play through it results in an infinite queue without the ability to join any games.

Recently, several players have posted clips of the alleged return of the game servers. This stirred enthusiasm among fans of the original Warzone, who were hopeful of the game's return.

Call of Duty Warzone 1, Activision's inaugural battle royale title, holds a special place in the hearts of many players. Despite the focus shifting to new titles with their subsequent seasonal updates, the original Warzone left an indelible mark as an iconic shooter game. Its unique map, Caldera, provides players with a fresh and exciting space to create memorable moments and share them on social media.

While Warzone 2 took center stage after the shutdown, some players either drawn by nostalgia or displeased with new features, yearned to return to the original Warzone experience.

When does Warzone 1 come back?

You can access your Warzone cosmetics in Modern Warfare 2019 (Image via Activision)

Unfortunately, the free-to-play battle royale title is no longer accessible. Activision has ceased all support and updates to focus on newer titles. The cosmetics and collectibles accumulated by players over various seasonal updates are also incompatible with recent Warzone titles.

However, players can still launch Modern Warfare (2019) and enjoy their entire inventory, as all skins will be preserved. This scenario also applies to Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard for players who made the necessary purchases.

