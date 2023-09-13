Battle Buddy NPC Pack in Warzone and MW2: Price, what's included, and more

Battle Buddy NPC Pack in Warzone and MW2 is currently live. One of the major highlights of the bundle is the talking NPC Gunscreen. Keeping up with the NPC trends on TikTok, players can now get their own buddy to entertain them throughout a match. Aside from the talking Gunscreen, the bundle includes weapon blueprints, a loading screen, and more features.

Call of Duty introduced the first talking Gunscreen called "Gwen" with the Season 5 BlackCell Battle Pass of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Soon, more bundles appeared in the game with similar talking Gunscreens. Although entertaining, they can also be distracting and have divided the community over their viability.

But with that being said, they are certainly an interesting addition and have found their place among casual players.

In this article, we take a closer at the Battle Buddy NPC Pack, including its price and contents.

What is the price of the Battle Buddy NPC Pack in Warzone and MW2?

Expand Tweet

The Battle Buddy NPC Pack in Warzone and MW2 is priced at 1500 CP (COD points), which is roughly $15 in real-world currency. You can currently purchase the bundle from the in-game store, provided you have the required amount of CP. If you don't, you'll need to acquire some first.

To do so, head to your platform's respective stores, Battle.net or Steam for PC, PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5, and Microsoft Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X. Alternatively, you can click on your available CP balance in-game, and it will redirect you to the right place to make the purchase.

Depending on the amount of COD points you plan on purchasing, here's how much it will cost you:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Once these points have been required, go to your in-game store to purchase the Battle Buddy NPC Pack.

What is included in the Battle Buddy NPC Pack in Warzone and MW2?

Everything that's included in the Battle Buddy NPC Pack in Warzone and MW2 (Image via Activision)

The Battle Buddy NPC Pack in Warzone and MW2 contains a total of six items, with the Gunscreen being the main highlight. Here's everything that is included in this bundle:

"Catchphrase" RAAL MG LMG Blueprint

RAAL MG LMG Blueprint "Trending" MX9 SMG Blueprint

MX9 SMG Blueprint "NPC" Gunscreen

Gunscreen "Screen Time" Loading Screen

Loading Screen "Ha!" Emblem

Emblem "We Gamin" Weapon Sticker

While these items are interesting, it is the NPC Gunscreen, in particular, that stands out. The talking Gunscreen is certain to keep players entertained during a match. However, it may not be suitable for competitive players as it could be distracting.

That covers everything you need to know about the latest NPC bundle in MW2 and WZ.

Expand Tweet

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 5 Reloaded are now live. The update is currently available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.