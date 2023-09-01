Best 9mm Daemon loadout for Modern Warfare 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

The 9mm Daemon is a semi-auto pistol in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Often referred to as the best in class for its fast fire rate, the handgun is perfectly capable of going head-to-head against its older counterparts, the P890 or the X12. While it is often seen that guns with the fastest fire rates come with unmanageable recoil, the Daemon is an exception as it boasts superb accuracy statistics, making it easy to use as well.

However, the pistol on its own won't deliver the best results. Players must equip the correct set of attachments, which will help them get the most out of the gun and take on even SMGs at short distances.

Hence, for players who are looking to use the handgun, this guide will take a look at the best set of attachments for the sidearm, the best Perk Package, Equipment, and more.

Best 9mm Daemon loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Best loadout for the 9mm Daemon in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

An ideal loadout for the 9mm Daemon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 must take advantage of its rate of fire. Although it requires three bullets to take down an enemy at close range, the time required to get those three bullets down can be reduced by using the Akimbo grip, making an instant kill almost a reality. Hence, keeping in mind the pros and cons of the pistol, the following attachments are recommended:

Barrel: SA Longfire (+0.35 vertical, +0.10 horizontal)

SA Longfire (+0.35 vertical, +0.10 horizontal) Laser: XTEN Sidearm-L400 (-0.31 vertical, -31.26 horizontal)

XTEN Sidearm-L400 (-0.31 vertical, -31.26 horizontal) Trigger Action: DEX8 Trigger (-0.12 vertical, -0.08 horizontal)

DEX8 Trigger (-0.12 vertical, -0.08 horizontal) Magazine: 26 Round Mag

26 Round Mag Rear Grip: Akimbo

Here's how these attachments affect the handgun:

The SA Longfire increases the damage range, bullet velocity, and most importantly, the hip-fire accuracy. This comes in handy in Akimbo mode as you won't be able to aim down the sight.

The XTEN Sidearm-L400 also improves the hip-fire accuracy of the gun and aids in hip-fire recoil control. The DEX8 Trigger gives a further boost to the fire rate, allowing you to shoot faster and potentially take down enemies quicker.

The 26 Round Mag ensures that you have plenty of bullets in your magazine. With the fast fire rate on the pistol, you'll be running out of ammo frequently, and having the extra bullets certainly helps in those cases.

The Akimbo Grip is the most important attachment on this list as it transforms the pistol into a dual-wield, doubling the firepower and effectiveness.

Best 9mm Daemon class setup for Modern Warfare 2

Best class setup for the 9mm Daemon in Modern Warfare 2 explored (Image via Activision)

After building the perfect 9mm Daemon loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, it's time to work on the class setup. Since the handgun excels in mobility, the class curated around it must complement it as well. Hence, it is advised to go with an Assault Rifle or SMG, that doesn't hinder movement. Once the weapons are sorted, the following are recommended:

Perk Package

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix

Equipment

Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal Equipment: Semtex

Field Upgrades

Dead Silence

Trophy System

How to unlock the 9mm Daemon in Modern Warfare 2?

Guide to unlocking the 9mm Daemon in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The 9mm Daemon arrived in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with the Season 5 Reloaded update and can be found within in the Battle Pass. However, unlike other BP rewards that need you to earn Battle Tokens, you can unlock the Daemon by simply completing an in-game challenge.

To unlock it, you must get 15 headshots with any pistol in the game. This can be done quite easily with auto pistols such as the FTAC Siege or the X13 Auto. You can either play a few matches of Shipment or simply head into a Hardcore lobby to get those easy headshots.

That covers everything that there is to know about the latest semi-auto handgun in MW2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 3, MW2, and Warzone 2 news.