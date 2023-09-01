Best 9mm Daemon loadout for Warzone 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently received the Season 5 Reloaded update alongside new weapons and playable content. The 9mm Daemon is the latest addition to the Handgun category of firearms and packs a mean punch with higher hip fire accuracy. While it is not an overpowered gun, its faster semi-auto fire rate makes it one of the most effective pistols in the game.

Popular Warzone 2 player and content creator Metaphor showcased his best build for the 9mm Daemon in a recent YouTube video. The creator shared his opinion on its capability to become an excellent sniper support weapon, especially with the Akimbo attachment. Unfortunately, Akimbo is locked for various players even after reaching the maximum level on the gun.

This might be a game issue, and a quick patch for Warzone 2 can be expected in the coming days.

Best 9mm Daemon weapon loadout for Warzone 2

Metaphor suggests that players utilize his build to get the most out of it. Here is the complete build with a brief of all the pros of all the attachments.

Recommended build and tuning:

Barrel: SA Longfire (0.5 vertical, 0.4 horizontal)

SA Longfire (0.5 vertical, 0.4 horizontal) Laser: FJX Diod-70 (-0.27 vertical, -51 horizontal)

FJX Diod-70 (-0.27 vertical, -51 horizontal) Ammunition: 9mm High Velocity (0.7 vertical, -9 horizontal)

9mm High Velocity (0.7 vertical, -9 horizontal) Magazine: 20 Round Mag

20 Round Mag Rear Grip: SGT Grip (-0.81 vertical, -0.3 horizontal)

The SA Longfire barrel increases damage range, hip fire accuracy, and bullet velocity. The FJX Diod-70 laser attachment increases Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, aiming stability, and sprint-to-fire speed. The 9mm High-Velocity ammunition was released with the weapon itself and can increase bullet velocity even further.

The 20-Round extended magazine can help players fight more enemy players and avoid frequent reloads. The SGT rear grip increases sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed, boosting the weapon’s responsiveness.

Best 9mm Daemon weapon class setup for Warzone 2

9mm Daemon handgun (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty Warzone 2 has expanded its arsenal and offers some of the most reliable weapons to participate in gunfights. The 9mm Daemon falls on the short side due to its semi-automatic nature when compared to popular Sub Machine Guns (SMGs). However, it can be equipped as a secondary alongside a sniper rifle to cover for close-range combat.

Expand Tweet

The new handgun can be paired with the MCPR or the FJX Imperium for the most effective results. The base perks Tracker and Double Time can be utilized alongside Fast Hands as the Bonus and Birdseye as the Ultimate perk. A Smoke Grenade and a Throwing Knife complete the kit with both offensive and defensive items.

How to unlock the 9mm Daemon weapon in Warzone 2?

Warzone 2 Season 5 Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

The 9mm Daemon pistol arrived with the Season 5 Reloaded update. It currently does not have a dedicated weapon challenge and can be collected by completing the ongoing battle pass directly. Here is how to obtain the new handgun in Activision’s battle royale.

Rake up experience points in the game so you can gain battle pass tokens.

Use your token to unlock the weapon in the E0 sector of the battle pass and add it to your weapons collection. The gun can now be equipped with a loadout.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates and weapon build guides.