Best Basilisk loadout for Modern Warfare 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

The Basilisk in Modern Warfare 2 is an impressive pistol in its extensive arsenal. Players, both newbies and veterans, are drawn to this handgun for its efficiency. Whether you're taking a fight in close quarters or dispatching enemies from a medium distance, this pistol proves to be dependable and heavy-duty. That said, equipping the right gear is essential to unlocking your handgun's full potential.

By choosing the best attachments, you can fine-tune your weapon to suit your playstyle, improve its performance, and instill fear in your opponents. This article contains all the information you need for this pistol.

Best class setup for the Basilisk in Modern Warfare 2

Wielding the Basilisk lets you relive the classic experience of Modern Warfare 2. The satisfaction of landing a precise shot, mowing down your opponents in an intense firefight, and emerging victorious is too enticing to pass on.

The Basilisk has several weaknesses, including default recoil control, limited magazine capacity, and mobility. However, these drawbacks can be overcome by using attachments. In that endeavor, Youtuber EyeQew suggested turning it into the perfect two-shot gun.

This class setup will help improve recoil control and increase range, accuracy, and mobility. Furthermore, it will optimize aiming stability and make it a powerful weapon on the battlefield.

Best attachments for the Basilisk in Modern Warfare 2

Best loadout and tuning for this gun in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/EyeQew)

Recommended Loadout

Barrel: 10.5” FTAC Arrow

10.5” FTAC Arrow Laser: Revo-LSD 7mW

Revo-LSD 7mW Trigger Action: Bryson Match Grade

Bryson Match Grade Ammunition: .500 Snakeshot

.500 Snakeshot Rear Grip: SO RO-99 Grip

The listed equipment for the handgun provides several key benefits that improve its performance. The 10.5-inch FTAC Arrow barrel enhances long-range effectiveness and rate of fire. Meanwhile, the Revo-LSD 7mW laser improves close-range hip-fire accuracy. The Bryson Match Grade Trigger boosts the rate of fire for faster pursuit.

The 500 Snakeshot ammo increases close-range damage potential. To ensure sturdy control and precision, opt for the SO RO-99 grip. Combined, these gears transform the gun into a versatile and powerful weapon that excels at both close and medium-range combat.

How to unlock the Basilisk in Modern Warfare 2?

You can unlock the pistol in MW2 by reaching level 39. From thereon, you can find it in the Pistol section when crafting your loadout. That said, players will need to upgrade their weapons themselves.

For more class setup, follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.