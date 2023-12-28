Best Bruen Mk9 loadout in MW3 Zombies: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty: MW3 Zombies (Modern Warfare 3 Zombies) is a challenging battlefield that is filled with unearthly monsters, but it can be cleared with weapons like the Bruen Mk9. It is a powerful Light Machine Gun (LMG) that can easily wipe out entire zombie hordes when equipped with the correct attachments. Moreover, you can Pack-a-Punch your gun to increase its overall damage output.

MW3 Zombies (MWZ) takes place in a dystopian Urzikstan map where you get a limited amount of time to complete mission objectives and exfil safely. The zombies keep getting stronger as you move towards the center of the map, and a formidable loadout is necessary to survive against boss monsters. The Bruen Mk9 has a high potential and can easily shine in such takedown scenarios.

This article will highlight the best Bruen Mk9 loadout in MW3 Zombies.

Best Bruen Mk9 loadout attachments in MW3 Zombies

Bruen Mk9 Light Machine Gun (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the attachments you can use to engineer the best Bruen Mk9 class in MW3 Zombies.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Optic: Nydar Model 2023

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor muzzle increases recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range, while also reducing gunfire sounds to avoid unwanted attention.

The Bruen Heavy Support Grip underbarrel increases gun kick control, aiming idle stability, horizontal recoil, and firing aim stability.

The 60-round extended magazine increases Aim Down Sight (ADS), sprint-to-fire, movement, and reload speed.

The Stip-40 rear grip attachment increases recoil control and gun kick control.

The Nydar Model 2023 optic is a great choice for the battlefield as it provides an uncluttered picture in ADS mode.

Best Bruen Mk9 class setup and perks

Bruen Mk9 weapon (Image via Activision)

You can equip the following equipment and perks with the Bruen Mk9 in the Zombies mode.

Perk Package

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Boots: Lightweight Boots

Equipment

Lethal: Thermite Grenade

Thermite Grenade Tactical: Decoy Grenade

Decoy Grenade Field Equipment: Frost Blast

The Bruen Mk9 LMG can achieve its maximum potential with a loadout that can boost its damage output and maintain its movement speed.

It is important to carry decoy grenades into the Zombies mode as it can draw away monsters whenever needed. Moreover, combining Frost Blast with Thermites can help you clear out monsters in close-range scenarios. MW3’s gear and equipment can be configured as per your personal preference to best fit your playstyle.

How to unlock Bruen Mk9 in MW3 Zombies?

You will need to complete the Armory Challenges in the game to secure the Bruen Mk9. You can also find it in ground loot and extract out safely from the Zombies mode to unlock it in your inventory.

Best secondary to Bruen Mk9 in MW3 Zombies

The Bruen Mk9 is best paired with a mobility-based Assault Rifle or Sub-Machine Gun (SMG) like the Striker.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 weapon build guides.