Best Bruen MK9 loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Warzone players can enjoy the new weapons that were introduced in Modern Warfare 3 after the new seasonal update, including Bruen MK9. It is a powerful Light Machine Gun (LMG) that can be built for different scenarios without compromising on its overall damage output. It can also be used to rain down hell on distant enemies to flush them out of their position or provide cover fire for teammates.

Warzone is one of the most popular battle royale titles primarily because it provides the player base with various choices - be it weapons, playstyles, perks, or cosmetics. The Bruen MK9 packs a devastating force and can be made even stronger with custom builds to reduce recoil and increase accuracy.

This article will highlight the best Bruen MK9 loadout in Warzone.

Best Bruen MK9 build in Warzone

Bruen MK9 weapon build (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Here is a list of all the attachments that can make the Bruen MK9 a deadly weapon in Warzone.

Recommended build

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spitritfire Suppressor Barrel: 23” XRK Horizon V2

23” XRK Horizon V2 Optic: MK.3 Reflector

MK.3 Reflector Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

Chewk Angled Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The VT-7 Spitritfire Suppressor muzzle increases recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range and keeps you off the radar when firing the weapon.

The 23” XRK Horizon V2 barrel increases bullet velocity, gun kick control, and recoil control.

The MK.3 Reflector optic is great for this build as it provides a clean zoomed image and does not add extra clutter in Aim Down Sight (ADS) mode.

The Chewk Angled Grip underbarrel increases aiming idle sway, aim walking speed, movement speed, and horizontal recoil.

The 60-round magazine shaves off quite a bit of weight from the gun and increases ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, movement speed, and reload quickness.

Best Bruen MK9 class setup and perks

Custom perk packages (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Here are all the items and equipment you can use with the Bruen MK9 for the best results.

Perk package

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

The Bruen MK9 benefits from a loadout that can maximize its damage output and increase its movement speed. It can be an unstoppable weapon with such attachments on the battlefield.

The EOD perk reduces incoming damage from non-killstreak explosives. The Double Time perk increases your tactical sprint duration and reduces cooldown. The Tempered perk allows you to fully armor up with just two plates instead of three, making it easier to retaliate in gunfights. The Resolute perk provides you with a burst of speed when under enemy gunfire for quick repositioning.

How to unlock Bruen MK9 in Warzone?

You can unlock the Bruen MK9 with ease by grinding the game and reaching level 39 on your account. Once it is unlocked, you can equip it to a custom loadout from the "Weapons" tab.

Best secondary to Bruen MK9 in Warzone

The Bruen MK9 can be paired with a Sub Machine Gun (SMG) or even a mobility-based Assault Rifle to make the most out of the entire loadout.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates and weapon build guides.