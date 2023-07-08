Best Bryson 800 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

Bryson 800 is a pump-action Shotgun in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. At the moment, it is one of the most hard-hitting and lethal Shotguns in-game that excels in close-quarter combat. The Shotgun is perfect for clearing rooms and closed-off spaces. It especially comes in handy in the final circles for a quick takedown. The firearm can be customized with Dragon's Breath ammo as well, which can be devastating.

However, the Shotgun on its own will do little good. It requires a proper secondary weapon to complement it, especially in medium and long-range combat where the Shotgun falters.

Moreover, to get the most out of its strengths, the gun will require Perks and Equipment that suits its play style. That said, this guide will take a closer look at the best Bryson 800 loadout in Warzone 2, along with the most effective Equipment, Perks, and more.

What is the best class setup for the Bryson 800 in Warzone 2?

Being a Shotgun, the Bryson 800 is limited by range. Hence, although it performs brilliantly at close ranges, it will fail to deliver good results as the distance between you and your target increases.

In such cases, you'll need to equip a weapon that is versatile and performs well at range. The Assault Rifles perfectly fit these requirements. Hence, for your secondary slot, you can go with the Lachmann 556, ISO Hemlock, or the M4.

As for the Perks, you should equip Overkill (mandatory for equipping two primaries), Double Time, Fast Hands, and High Alert/Quick Fix.

When it comes to Equipment, you can pick Stun Grenades or Smoke Grenades in the Tactical slot and Semtex or Frag Grenades in the Lethal slot.

The section below covers the best attachments for the Bryson 800 in Warzone 2. It will help enhance the weapon's strengths and mitigate its weaknesses.

Best attachments for the Bryson 800

Bryson 800's strengths lie in its close-range performance. Hence, the primary goal with these attachments should be to increase its damage output as well as lethality at range.

Moreover, if all pellets hit the target, it will increase the total damage dealt to the enemy. Hence improving the Shotgun's accuracy and spread should also be a priority for you.

Keeping this in mind, the following attachments are recommended for the Bryson 800:

Barrel: 29.5" Rifled Barrel

29.5" Rifled Barrel Muzzle: Bryson Choke

Bryson Choke Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath

12 Gauge Dragon's Breath Stock: Sawed Off Mod

Sawed Off Mod Laser: Hipshot L20

29.5" Rifled Barrel increases the damage range and bullet velocity of the Shotgun. It also tightens the pellet spread, making the weapon more accurate.

Bryson Choke also helps in making the pellet spread tighter, which results in more damage output and accuracy.

12 Gauge Dragon's Breath, as the name suggests, essentially shoots fire. These lethal rounds deal damage over time, resulting in higher overall damage output.

Sawed Off Mod is a mobility enhancer that facilitates aggressive plays. It increases the movement speed, sprint-to-fire speed, aim-down-sight speed, and hip recoil control.

Hipshot L20 improves both the hip fire recoil and its accuracy, making the gun suitable for fast-paced gameplay.

How to unlock the Bryson 800 in Warzone 2?

The Bryson 800 is unlocked by default, and you don't need to complete specific challenges in-game.

The only requirement for the Shotgun is that you can use Custom Loadouts. For this, you'll have to reach a Military Rank of Level 4. This will unlock the Bryson 800 in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Once acquired, it is advised to play a few matches with it and level it up. Doing so will unlock the various attachments suggested in this guide as well as slots for them. Moreover, if you reach the max level with the gun, you can use the Tuning feature to further enhance the weapon.

That is all there is to know about the best Bryson 800 loadout in Warzone 2.

