Best Carrack .300 loadout for Modern Warfare 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 received a new weapon called the Carrack .300 with the latest seasonal update. The Season 5 update brought a lot of new playable content alongside new weapons, game modes, and operator cosmetics. The expansion of the arsenal directly increases the gun and loadout choices for the player base.

The Carrack .300 is described as a semi-automatic bullpup sniper rifle that excels in handling and overall stability. FaZe Kitty showcased his own setup for the fresh sniper weapon with a convincing gameplay clip in a recent YouTube video.

It seems to be almost versatile, with the option to utilize different scopes while featuring sky-high damage output.

This article will highlight FaZe Kitty’s Carrack .300 weapon build for Modern Warfare 2.

Best Carrack .300 weapon build for Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 introduced the Carrack .300 in the Sniper class with the Season 5 update. It is considerably more fast-paced than its battle royale counterpart, making a sniper loadout irrelevant in the midst of the Sub Machine Gun (SMG) setups. However, the semi-automatic sniper can easily eliminate enemies without losing mobility on smaller maps.

The Carrack .300 primarily benefits from a weapon build that can increase its handling, accuracy, and mobility. All attachments that increase attributes like Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, damage range, bullet velocity, movement speed, and aiming stability can be used. This will ensure the gun reaches its maximum potential even in multiplayer lobbies.

Best attachments for the Carrack .300

Carrack .300 Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

FaZe Kitty suggests that players use his build to capitalize on the strengths of the new sniper rifle weapon. Here is a list of all the attachments with a brief of their pros that can help it in active gunfight scenarios.

Recommended build:

Barrel: 30” Flintline

30” Flintline Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: LEX V14 Stock

LEX V14 Stock Ammunition: .300 High Velocity

.300 High Velocity Rear Grip: Engage-20 Grip

The 30” Flintline barrel decreases the recoil kick of the gun and makes it easier to use with the fast fire rate.

The VLK LZR 7mW increases ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability.

The LEX V14 stock attachment increases ADS speed, sprint speed, and crouch movement speed for better mobility.

The .300 High Velocity ammunition increases the bullet velocity of the sniper rifle.

The Engage-20 rear grip further boosts the ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed.

How to unlock the Carrack .300 in Modern Warfare 2?

Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 battle pass (Image via Activision)

The Carrack .300 is locked behind the Season 5 battle pass, similar to the FR Avancer Assault Rifle. It is being introduced as a free weapon and does not require players to spend extra money. It can be obtained directly by completing the necessary conditions.

You have to grind a few hours, level up the battle pass, and unlock the E7 sector.

You can then claim the Carrack .300 from the battle pass itself.

You need to go to the weapons tab after unlocking the sniper rifle to equip and use it.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates and weapon build guides.