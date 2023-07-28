How to unlock Carrack .300 in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5

The Carrack .300 is a new Sniper Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW2 that will arrive with the Season 5 update. Being a Sniper Rifle, the weapon is designed for long-range engagements and is extremely lethal in such scenarios. As of now, it is the first and the only bullpup Sniper in the game and is revealed to be a fast-firing semi-automatic rifle.

Call of Duty recently unveiled the roadmap for Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. It detailed everything fans can expect in the upcoming Season. From new game modes to fresh Operators, S5 has a lot to offer in terms of content. The update will also introduce a total of six unique weapons, one of them being the Carrack .300.

That said, this article will look closer at how to obtain the new Carrack .300 Sniper Rifle in Season 5 of MW2 and Warzone 2.

How to get Carrack .300 in Season 5 of Warzone 2 and MW2

Carrack .300 in Season 5 of Warzone 2 and MW2 (Image via Activision)

The Carrack .300 Sniper Rifle can be acquired via the Season 5 Battle Pass of MW2 and Warzone 2. It will be a free weapon and can be acquired at no extra cost. However, the exact Sector in which it can be unlocked isn't discussed at the moment. It is safe to assume that the Carrack will be the HVT of its respective Sector in the Battle Pass.

Hence, to grab it, players must first claim all four rewards of that Sector and then use a Battle Token to finally unlock the gun.

As previously mentioned, the Carrack .300 is a semi-auto bullpup Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and WZ 2. It was designed for "best-in-class" handling and stability. Hence, one can safely speculate that it won't be the best choice for the sentinels and is rather suited for those opting for aggression.

The official Call of Duty blog states that the weapon is capable of eliminating foes with just one shot to the head or the upper chest area. However, its one-shot kill potential on a fully armored enemy in the battle royale title is debatable.

That covers everything about unlocking the Carrack .300 in MW2 and Warzone 2. It will be the third Sniper Rifle to join the two games since launch, with the first being the Victus XMR in Season 1, followed by the FJX Imperium (Intervention) in Season 3.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S05-Announceme…



Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

50 years of hip-hop celebration It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal EventNew Faction Showdown EventTwo 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch50 years of hip-hop celebration pic.twitter.com/PYxbsIL8dn

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and WZ 2's Season 5 will go live on August 2, 2023. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.