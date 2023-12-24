Best Crossbow loadout in MW3 Zombies: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The Crossbow is one of the most powerful weapons offered in the MW3 Zombies arsenal. It is lethal, silent, and can potentially wreck hordes of enemies provided you have equipped the right attachments. It is a great weapon choice for players of different calibers and brings a fresh new feel to the gunplay mechanics offered in the game.

As mentioned above, it is essential to get a hold of the correct attachments if you plan on bringing this weapon to the field. This article provides a detailed guide on the best loadout attachments and class setup arrangement for the Crossbow.

Best loadout attachments for Crossbow in MW3 Zombies

Best loadout attachments (Image via Activision and YouTube.com/@MrDalekJD)

Arms : SO Momenti Arms

: SO Momenti Arms Bolts : Brightblaze 20" Bolts

: Brightblaze 20" Bolts Wire : 28-Strand Cable Wire

: 28-Strand Cable Wire Stock: FT Dart CB Stock

The SO Momenti Arms will significantly improve bolt velocity and damage range. Its primary goal is to help push out bolts downrange faster, and this is the best attachment to do so.

The Brightblaze 20" Bolts have a thermite tip, that sets ablaze upon impact against any surface. They are ideal for combatting zombies and setting any incoming horde on fire. They have the potential to crowd control, allowing you to have great efficacy with the weapon serving as your primary.

The 28-Strand Cable Wire is a heavy cable that will allow you to significantly increase bolt velocity. Your accuracy will see a slight downgrade on putting this attachment, however, the increased velocity will allow for more responsive trigger release times.

The FT Dart CB Stock will also further accentuate the weapon's effective damage range and improve its bolt velocity.

Best class setup and perks for Crossbow loadout in MW3 Zombies

Perk package

Vest: Gunner

Gunner Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Gear: Mag Holster

Mag Holster Boots: Lightweight Boots

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Equipment: Aether Shroud

How to unlock Crossbow in MW3 Zombies

This weapon can be exclusively found in Mercenary Camps in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. These are located in Tier-3 Zones, so be careful when you set the objective of getting your hands on one.

You can also find the weapon in certain Mercenary and Infested strongholds, but the spawn rate is random. Furthermore, you must successfully exfil with the weapon to unlock it in your arsenal.

Best secondary to Crossbow in MW3 Zombies

M16 AR in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

You can pair this menacing ranged weapon with an Assault Rifle, such as the M16, for best results. The drawback to having the Crossbow is its low ammo count, and with a supplementary rifle in your hands, this should no longer be a concern.

For more MW3 Zombies loadouts, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.