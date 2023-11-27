Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Essence of Aether Act 2 Tier 3 mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

Essence of Aether is a Tier 3 mission in Act 2 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. It is a pretty straightforward mission but can be quite time-consuming. The mission asks players to collect Essence samples from three different locations, all far from each other. The first sample is located in Hamza Bazaar at Hadiqa Farms, the second in Rostova Shops near the Levin Resort, and the third in Quadri Shopping Center at Zaravan City.

However, finding them can be a bit of a chore as the map doesn't reveal the exact location. Hence, in this guide, we will inspect all the locations where you will find these samples to complete the Essence of Aether mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Where are the Essence samples located in the Essence of Aether mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

As mentioned earlier, you can find the samples at three distinct areas in the Essence of Aether mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Here's how you can get to them:

Hamza Bazaar at Hadiqa Farms

Location of the Essence sample in Hamza Bazaar of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. (Image via Activision)

The first one is located in the Hamza Bazaar, south of the Hadiqa Farms. This one is hard to miss as it will be located right between the two concave buildings. Head to the area as shown in the map above and enter the small room at the center. The sample will be located in a container inside the room. Simply interact with it to check off the first item on the list.

Rostova Shops at Levin Resort

Location of the Essence sample in Rostova Shops of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. (Image via Activision)

The next one is located on the opposite end of the map near the Levin Resort. Although the game states that the sample is located in the Resort, it is actually outside of the Resort and can be found in the Tier 2 area. Head over to the big building in the middle, and on the ground floor itself, you will find the Essence sample container.

It will be positioned on top of a desk, and you won't have any issues spotting it. Interact with it as well to complete this area.

Quadri Shopping Center at Zaravan City

Location of the Essence sample in Quadri Shopping Center of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. (Image via Activision)

The final Essence sample is located in the Quadri Shopping Centre near Zaravan City. It will be along the edge of the Tier 2 area. Locate the Wall Buy as shown on the map above, and near it will be a small open structure with a cash register on the desk. The container here will be located on the desk as well. Interact again to collect the final sample and complete the mission.

Rewards for completing the Essence of Aether mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Rewards for completing the Essence of Aether mission in MW3 Zombies. (Image via Activision)

All players who complete the Essence of Aether mission in MW3 Zombies will earn a Speed Cola Can Acquisition and an additional 2000 XP. As the name suggests, the Speed Cola consumable boosts the reload speed of the character, along with a faster armor plate use, which can come in handy when players are overwhelmed by zombies with little room to safely reload or escape the situation.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty hub for the latest news about MW3, MW2, and Warzone.