Best FR Avancer loadout in Warzone 2 after Season 5 Reloaded buff

The FR Avancer received numerous buffs in the Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded update. Although the weapon was fairly new, it wasn't widely adopted. The gun's damage profile was weak, preventing it from excelling at long and medium-range engagements. However, the mid-season update implemented a few tweaks to its damage profile as well as accuracy markers, making it better suited for the game.

Despite these buffs, the weapon still lacks in certain areas. For instance, its recoil is on the higher side, which makes it difficult to use. Moreover, due to its fast fire rate and smaller magazine size, it tends to run out of bullets frequently.

As a result, players need to ensure that they connect all shots. This is difficult in a game like Warzone, and the high recoil doesn't help the situation either. Hence, players who are looking to wield the weapon in their matches will need to implement a few tweaks.

That said, in this guide, we will be taking a closer look at the best attachments, Perks, and Equipment for the Assault Rifle to get the most out of the Avancer.

Best FR Avancer loadout in Warzone 2 after the Season 5 Reloaded buff

Without a doubt, the FR Avancer is a solid weapon after the Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded update. But as mentioned earlier, you'll need to equip a few attachments to negate its weaknesses and boost its strengths. Keeping this condition in mind, the following are recommended:

Barrel: 435mm FR435 (+0.24 vertical, +0.12 horizontal)

435mm FR435 (+0.24 vertical, +0.12 horizontal) Muzzle: Komodo Heavy (+0.49 vertical, +0.35 horizontal)

Komodo Heavy (+0.49 vertical, +0.35 horizontal) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.49 vertical, -0.21 horizontal)

FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.49 vertical, -0.21 horizontal) Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Optic: Cronen Mini Pro (-1.84 vertical, -2.25 horizontal)

These attachments affect the rifle in the following ways:

435mm FR435 assists in recoil control (both at hip and aimed) to a greater degree and makes you more accurate irrespective of the situation you are in. It also gives a boost to the bullet velocity.

Komodo Heavy also aids in recoil control. However, this compensator solely acts on the horizontal recoil, which is usually the more difficult one to compensate for.

FTAC Ripper 56 stabilizes the recoil of the firearm as well as the aim, making you more accurate at long as well as mid-range engagements. It also helps improve hip fire accuracy.

60 Round Mag ensures that you don't run out of bullets in the middle of a gunfight. Since the Avancer has a fast fire rate, this is a must-have attachment.

Cronen Mini Pro is a fantastic optic in the game. It is a blue dot optical sight that gives a clear and precise picture of the targets, allowing you to connect all your shots.

Best FR Avancer class setup in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

Building the FR Avancer loadout for Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is only half the task. One must ensure that they have a proper class setup curated around their build. Hence, you should be using the following Perks, Equipment, and Secondary to get the most out of the gun:

Secondary weapon

X13 Auto/FTAC Siege

Perk Package

Base Perk 1: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost/High Alert

Equipment

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

How to unlock the FR Avancer in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded?

The FR Avancer can be unlocked through the Battle Pass in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded. It is available in Sector E8 of the BP and can be obtained for free. At the moment, there are specific challenges that can be completed to unlock it. With that said, you can also unlock the Avancer by extracting the gun from DMZ.

Once acquired, it is advised to level up the weapon. This will unlock the various attachments and the slots for them, allowing you to further modify the gun based on your preferences and playstyle.

