Best FTAC Siege loadout for Modern Warfare 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

The FTAC Siege is a full-auto Handgun in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It packs quite a punch despite its small form factor. In fact, it was so powerful that a patch had to be deployed to nerf it. The update tweaked the damage profile of the pistol and lowered its overall damage-dealing capabilities. Even then, the weapon holds its own and performs exceptionally well in the game.

However, not everything is perfect with the weapon. Its hip fire spread isn't the best, and the recoil can be really challenging to manage. Hence, if players are looking to use the pistol in their matches, they will need to build a proper loadout that helps mitigate these faults. That said, this guide will take a closer look at the best FTAC Siege class setup in Modern Warfare 2, along with the best Equipment, Perks, and more.

Best FTAC Siege class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Best class setup for the FTAC Siege in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The FTAC Siege in Modern Warfare 2 is undoubtedly one of the best Secondary weapons. Thanks to its fast fire rate and brilliant handling statistics, it can even be used as a substitute for an SMG. Hence, if you will be using this gun, it is advised to pick a Marksman Rifle or a Battle Rifle as your Primary.

If you are going to pick a Marksman Rifle, it is recommended to go with the TAQ-M or the Tempus Torrent. Both are exceptionally strong and can easily handle mid and long-range fights. On the other hand, if you are going with a Battle Rifle, you should pick the Lachmann 762 or the Cronen Squall.

For the Perks, it is advised to go with Bomb Squad, Double Time, Fast Hands, and Ghost or Quick Fix. When it comes to Equipment, the ideal ones would be Semtex Stun Grenades. They are viable on all maps as well as the game modes MW2 has to offer.

Best attachments for the FTAC Siege in Modern Warfare 2

Best FTAC Siege loadout in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Unlocking the FTAC Siege in Modern Warfare 2 can be a little tricky. Attachments alter how a firearm performs and hence must be equipped diligently. For the Siege, its major cons lie in its high recoil and poor hip fire spread. Hence, the attachments that are to be equipped with the weapon must help negate these flaws and, at the same time, enhance its strengths.

Keeping the pros and cons of the weapon in mind, the following attachments are recommended:

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Underbarrel: Rebel-HX

Rebel-HX Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P

9mm Overpressured +P Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Laser: 1MW Pistol Laser

FTAC Castle Comp helps a lot with the abysmal recoil on the weapon. It lowers both the horizontal as well as the vertical recoil of the gun and thus helps improve accuracy.

Rebel-HX fixes the hip fire spread by increasing hip fire accuracy and hip fire recoil control. It also stabilizes the aim, which is an added bonus.

9mm Overpressured +P makes your targets flinch when hit. This throws off their aim and makes it difficult for them to shoot you back accurately.

50 Round Drum ensures that you don't have to reload every few seconds. Since the fire rate of the pistol is high, you'll be running out of bullets fairly quickly, and having extra bullets in the magazine can be life-saving.

1MW Pistol Laser also improves hip fire accuracy and hip fire recoil control. It also boosts the sprint-to-fire speed, which makes it suitable for aggressive plays.

How to unlock the FTAC Siege in Modern Warfare 2?

Unlocking the FTAC Siege in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Unlocking the FTAC Siege in Modern Warfare 2 is pretty straightforward. It can be obtained in two different ways, and you can choose which way to go about it. They are:

Get 50 Sidearm Hipfire Operator Kills using Handguns.

Extract the Weapon in DMZ.

Both methods are simple. If you go with the '50 Hipfire Operator Kills using Handguns' route, it is advised to play Shipment as it is a small map, and hip fire is extremely effective therein. Once unlocked, it is recommended that you play a few matches with it and level up the weapon. This will unlock the various slots for the attachments that are suggested in this guide.

That is all there is to know about the best FTAC Siege loadout in the game. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Warzone 2 and MW2.