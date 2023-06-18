Best HCR 56 loadout for Warzone 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

With the release of the Season 04 update for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, several changes were introduced. One of the most notable changes was the increase in the base health of all players from 100 to 150. Due to this, all the guns will feel slightly worse than in previous seasons, even those that didn't receive any nerfs.

The HCR 56 did not change in any way with Season 04, but it can still feel different due to the overall modifications in Warzone 2. This will take a look at how you can set up the HCR 56 to deal with the slower time-to-kill resulting from the increased health

What is the best class setup for HCR 56 in Warzone 2

Creating a loadout for Warzone 2 goes beyond choosing attachments and tuning its performance. To maximize the HCR 56's capabilities, you will also need to select the perks and equipment that complement your playstyle.

The HCR 56 is an LMG that feels cumbersome when equipped. Your movement is slower due to its low mobility, so it is important to choose a perk that can mitigate this. Your first perk should be Double Time, which doubles the duration of Tactical Sprint and increases your crouch movement speed.

Depending on your playstyle, you have three choices for your second base perk. You can pick Battle Hardened or Bomb Squad if you like posting up with your LMG since these help you hold corners or corridors without worrying about the effects of tactical or lethal grenades.

Your other choice can be Overkill if you want to pair the HCR 56 with a more mobile sub-machine gun in Warzone 2.

As for your Bonus Perk, Fast Hands is the way to go since it addresses the slower reload time of the HCR 56 and helps swap weapons during a gun battle. Finally, you should pick High Alert for your Ultimate Perk as an added layer of security during moments when an elusive enemy spots you.

As for your other equipment, a claymore or a mine will help if you are playing post-up, while stun or flash grenades are useful for clearing rooms or escaping.

What are the best attachments for HCR 56

Choosing the correct attachments to complement HCR 56's strengths and mitigate its weaknesses is crucial to ensure victory.

Here are the attachments that will make this gun an absolute beast of a weapon in Warzone 2:

Harbinger D20 (Muzzle): The Harbinger D20 is a sound suppressor that also increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness. Adding these to the HCR 56 allows it to hit further targets while giving it better recoil smoothness during sustained gunfire

The Harbinger D20 is a sound suppressor that also increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness. Adding these to the HCR 56 allows it to hit further targets while giving it better recoil smoothness during sustained gunfire STIP-40 Grip (Rear Grip): This rear grip will improve the recoil control of the HCR 56, which is important in keeping it manageable when you keep your finger on the trigger

This rear grip will improve the recoil control of the HCR 56, which is important in keeping it manageable when you keep your finger on the trigger Bruen MX9 Stock: The HCR 56 is already a cumbersome weapon with a slow ADS speed. Adding the Bruen MX9 fixes one of those things by helping you aim faster

The HCR 56 is already a cumbersome weapon with a slow ADS speed. Adding the Bruen MX9 fixes one of those things by helping you aim faster FTAC Hornet 20" Barrel: Adding this Barrel further reduces recoil and increases bullet velocity, making the HCR 56 deadlier with a longer range and very low recoil

Adding this Barrel further reduces recoil and increases bullet velocity, making the HCR 56 deadlier with a longer range and very low recoil Slimline Pro: The Slimline Pro will provide a precision optic that will let you acquire targets faster and fire more accurate shots.

If you prefer a more post-up-oriented game, you can swap out the stock for more powerful ammunition. On the other hand, if you go with a loadout using a sub-machine gun as a secondary, you can swap the stock out with a larger magazine to hold corners or suppress enemies longer.

This is one of the best ways to set up your HCR 56 in Warzone 2. If you want to learn how to set up the Tempus Razorback, the newest AR in Warzone 2, check out this guide.

Poll : 0 votes