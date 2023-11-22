Best Kastov-762 loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Kastov-762 is a powerful assault rifle in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). This gun was first introduced in Modern Warfare 2 and has been carried forward to the armory of its successor. Although the rate of fire of the gun is quite low when compared to some of the others in its category, its high damage per bullet makes it one of the most lethal firearms in the game.

However, to ensure the gun isn't too overpowered, it has high recoil feedback to offset its incredible damage output. As such, players will need to equip it with attachments that improve recoil control to maximize the usability of the gun.

This article will index the best Kastov-762 loadout players can use to gain the upper hand in combat in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer.

Best Kastov-762 loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

The Kastov-762 assault rifle in MW3 (Image via Activision)

To get the best performance from the Kastov-762 in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer, operators will have to equip it with the following attachments:

Muzzle - VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Optics - Mk. 3 Reflector

Mk. 3 Reflector Stock - FT Tac-elite Stock

FT Tac-elite Stock Underbarrel - SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

SL Skeletal Vertical Grip Rear Grip - Demo X2 Grip

As mentioned before, most of the attachments in the loadout have been chosen to improve the recoil control of the Kastov-762. The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L, FT Tac-elite Stock, and Demo X2 Grip are needed to tame the substantial recoil feedback of the gun. Alongside that, these attachments will also reduce the visual recoil of the firearm.

Additionally, the muzzle attachment will also improve the bullet velocity and damage range of the weapon, alongside reducing the sound of gunfire. As red dots are back on the minimap, the suppressor will also keep the players from being pinged on the tac-map while they are firing the gun.

The SL Skeletal Vertical Grip will improve the vertical recoil and gun kick control of the assault rifle. Plus, it will also boost the sprint to fire speed and aim down sight speed of the firearm. Although the increase in the reaction stats will not be that substantial, due to the lack of a heavy barrel attachment, the ADS and sprint-to-fire time will remain in a respectable range.

The Kastov-762 is mostly used in mid-to-long-range gunfights in Modern Warfare 3. As such, a clean red-dot sight like the Mk.3 Reflector is needed to engage those far-off enemies in a precise manner.

Best Kastov-762 class setup and perks in Modern Warfare 3

The Boot Perks of MW3 (Image via Activision)

The best class setup for the Kastov-762 assault rifle in MW3 is as follows:

Perk Package

Vest - Infantry

Infantry Gloves - Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots - Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear - Bone Conduction Headset

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Equipment: Munitions Box

When it comes to perks, the set of Infantry Vest, Commando Gloves, Tactical Pads, and Bone Conduction Headset is one of the most favored combinations for the multiplayer mode.

The Infantry Vest improves the mobility of players by increasing the duration of tactical sprints and reducing the duration of its cooldown. The Commando Gloves allow players to reload their weapons while sprinting, and the Tactical Pads boost the slide distance.

Lastly, the Bone Conduction Headset improves the situational awareness of the players by reducing the intensity of combat sound and amplifying the audio of both footsteps and gunfire.

When it comes to equipment, frag and stun grenades are staples in the inventory of most Call of Duty players. And for the Field Upgrade, a Munition Box is a must-have for the multiplayer mode.

How to unlock Kastov-762 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

Kastov-762 is available to all the Modern Warfare 3 players, irrespective of whether they have a copy of MW2. If the operator has unlocked the gun in the previous title, they will be able to access it in Modern Warfare 3 by reaching level 4.

However, if the player hasn't unlocked the gun in MW2, reaching level 55 will activate the unlock challenge of the gun in Modern Warfare 3. Once they have fulfilled the prerequisites, the Kastov-762 will be unlocked.

Best secondary to Kastov-762 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Players can equip the Renetti handgun as a secondary armament alongside the Kastov-762. A Renetti loadout with the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit will transform it into a short-range SMG. This will be the ideal companion for the Kastov-762 as the AR is a strictly mid-to-long-range weapon.

Modern Warfare 3 is currently live on PC (Steam and battle.net), PlayStation (PS4 and PS5), and Xbox (Series X|S) platforms.