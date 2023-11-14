Best KVD Enforcer loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Marksman and sniper rifles are staples in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). There has been a huge rise in their pick rate, especially among veterans with enough proficiency with these weapons and the playstyle centered around them.

This article focuses on the KVD Enforcer, detailing some of the best attachments that can be equipped to make this marksman rifle the best in its class.

Best KVD Enforcer loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

KVD Enforcer loadout (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@klxy)

Here's a detailed brief on some of the best equipment and attachments for the KVD Enforcer:

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Optics: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip: FSS Stormender Assault Grip

FSS Stormender Assault Grip Magazine: 15-Round Magazine

15-Round Magazine Stock: Ivanov Wood Stock

The Ivanov Wood Stock and FSS Stormender Assault Grip are great additions that help keep the weapon stable during gunfights while providing adept movement and aim-down-sight (ADS) speed.

The Commando Foregrip drastically reduces aiming idle sway and takes off considerable recoil from the KVD Enforcer, which has a solid kickback since it's a marksman rifle.

Finally, the Cronen Mini Pro is a great alternative to the iron sights, and the 15-Round Magazine, though having a speed debuff, is intrinsic if you want to earn squad wipes with a single magazine.

Best KVD Enforcer class setup and perks

Best KVD Enforcer Class setup and perks (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@Klxy)

Here's all the equipment you can make the best use of alongside the AMR9 to dominate over the battlegrounds of COD:

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

How to unlock the KVD Enforcer in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

To unlock the KVD Enforcer in Modern Warfare 3, you must reach Player Level 4, after which this marksman rifle will be readily available in your arsenal.

Best secondary weapon for the KVD Enforcer in Modern

Warfare 3 (MW3)

COR-45 secondary weapon in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The COR-45 is a great choice as a secondary for the KVD Enforcer. This gun has great damage potential and allows players to be agile without hindering their aim.

For more MW3 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.