Best LMG loadout for Warzone 2 Season 5

The HCR 56 firmly establishes itself as the best LMG in Warzone 2 Season 5. This weapon emerges as the ideal choice for long-range combat, with a perfect combination of attributes such as an expanded damaging range, manageable recoil, adept handling, and increased mobility. Its accessibility adds to its stature, making it suitable for both newcomers and veterans alike.

Clearly, the HCR 56 is the leader within the LMG category, excelling in mobility and reload speed, garnering great recognition in the community. This article is dedicated to configuring the best loadout for this powerful weapon, allowing it to reach its full potential across medium to long-range battles in the Warzone 2 scenario.

Best HCR 56 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 5

The HCR 56 provides greater mobility, so it's best for those who love aggressive plays. The weapon is powerful and delivers great damage output across medium to long-range confrontations. Its laser-like accuracy helps one use it effectively across any range. The weapon's controllable recoil is vital in dynamic battle, assuring accuracy while shooting mobile opponents.

Enhancing the weapon's power requires a carefully designed loadout. The search for compatible attachments can be difficult, typically needing a trial-and-error procedure. Nonetheless, the below loadout is diligently configured to improve accuracy, recoil control, and expand range. This combination attempts to allow fluid, long-distance engagements to establish dominance.

HCR 56 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Barrel: FTac Hornet 20" Barrel

FTac Hornet 20" Barrel Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optic: SZ Recharge-DX

SZ Recharge-DX Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

The Komodo Heavy muzzle and the FTac Hornet 20" Barrel are crucial attachments that make the weapon's recoil much easier to control, along with increased bullet velocity and hip fire accuracy.

The VLK LZR 7mW laser and the SZ Recharge-DX optic provide the required speed, stability, and precision with enhanced ADS speed, aiming stability, and sprint-to-fire speed.

Finally, the 5.56 High-Velocity ammunition increases the bullet velocity for taking long-range fights with ease.

Class setup for HCR 56

HCR 56 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

While HCR 56 is a great option, it falls behind in close-range encounters, so a proper secondary weapon is necessary to counter this limitation. Furthermore, a proper class setup is an important factor for winning matches, and it changes according to one's playstyle. However, below is the recommended class setup that focuses on aggressive plays:

Primary weapon: HCR 56

HCR 56 Secondary weapon: Lachmann Sub / VEL 46 / Vaznev-9K

Lachmann Sub VEL 46 / Vaznev-9K Tactical equipment: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Base perks: Overkill and Double Time

Overkill and Double Time Bonus perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate perk: High Alert

The above is the best LMG loadout players can use in Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 5 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.