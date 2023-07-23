Best Lockwood Mk2 loadout for Modern Warfare 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

The Lockwood Mk2 is a lever-action Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare 2. It has a one-shot kill potential at ranges up to 24 meters, provided the bullet hits the upper torso, neck, or head. While that might not seem like the best, it is the rate of fire of the rifle that sets it apart from other one-shot kill Marksman Rifles, allowing you to hit their targets multiple times within a short time frame.

The weapon also boasts a fast aim down speed, which enables you to wield it aggressively. Its sprint-out times stand at 169ms for a normal sprint and 244ms for a tactical sprint. All these attributes combined make the Mk2 a fantastic Marksman Rifle for aggression.

Hence, for players looking to wield the rifle in their matches, this guide will take a look at the best Lockwood Mk2 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, the best Perks, the best Equipment, and more.

Best Lockwood Mk2 class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Best class setup for the Lockwood Mk2 in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The only areas where the Lockwood Mk2 struggles within Modern Warfare 2 are the damage range for a one-shot kill and its lever action mechanism. Hence, you should pick a secondary gun such as the now buffed X13 Auto or the FTAC Siege. These two weapons, although pistols, can be used as an SMG and go pretty well with the Mk2.

For the Equipment, it is completely up to your preferences and playstyle. However, it is recommended to pick Stun Grenades and Semtex, as they are viable on all maps and in almost all situations. For the Perk Package, use Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, and Quick Fix/Ghost. All these Equipment and Perks will allow you to get more kills and improve your K/D ratio.

Best attachments for the Lockwood Mk2 in Modern Warfare 2

Best attachments for Lockwood Mk2 in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Just like with other weapons in Modern Warfare 2, the Lockwood Mk2 has its fair share of faults. Fortunately, all of them can be negated to an extent with the help of attachments. In the Gunsmith system, attachments alter how a gun performs and this nifty feature can be used to tweak the Mk2 for the best results. That said, here are the best attachments for the Mk2 in MW2:

Barrel: 25" Buffalo Barrel

25" Buffalo Barrel Laser: VLK LZR 7mw

VLK LZR 7mw Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Stock: Lockwood Bullseye Stock

Lockwood Bullseye Stock Lever: Longhorn Lever

25" Buffalo Barrel increases the damage range, bullet velocity, and movement speed of the character with the rifle equipped. It also increases hip-fire accuracy.

VLK LZR 7mw boosts the aim down sight speed and the sprint to fire speed. It also helps in stabilizing the aim, which can come in handy for long-range engagements.

Slimline Pro is a precise and minimalistic optical sight in the game. Its sleek design allows for obstruction-free vision and provides a clear picture of the enemies.

Lockwood Bullseye Stock increases the sprint speed of the character and the aim down sight speed.

Longhorn Lever increases the re-chambering speed, which essentially allows you to shoot faster and deal more damage in a relatively short time.

How to unlock the Lockwood Mk2 in Modern Warfare 2?

Unlocking the Lockwood Mk2 is a really simple process. All you have to do is to reach the Military Rank of Level 28. This will unlock the Mk2. If you aren't new to the game, you should already have it unlocked. However, if you are new to MW2, then simply drop into a few Shipment and Shoot House matches and it would be accessible in no time.

Once acquired, it is recommended to play a few matches with the rifle to level it up and unlock the various attachments suggested in this guide.