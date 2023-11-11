Best meta loadout for Modern Warfare 3 launch

The launch update of Modern Warfare 3 is live, and it finally gives the players access to the entirety of the title's armory. The game has released with 114 weapons, including those which got carried forward from MW2. However, this extensive number of guns is also causing problems for operators as not every one of those is powerful. Players will need to know the meta loadout if they wish to perform optimally.

As such, this article will list the best loadout of the current meta of Modern Warfare 3. This will include primary and secondary weapons and the class setup that the players can use.

Best DG-58 meta loadout in Modern Warfare 3

In the current weapon roster of Modern Warfare 3, the DG-58 assault rifle (AR) is the best in the business in the multiplayer mode and can be considered as the meta loadout of the launch patch. It is a burst fire AR, whose recoil feedback is quite low, unlike the case of the M16.

The damage output of the gun is exceptional, and the operators will be able to eliminate their opponents in just one or two bursts of bullets. Due to its low recoil, players will have minimal issues with staying on target while firing. The burst damage from the gun will hardly give the enemies any chance to react before they get eliminated.

To get the best performance from this gun in Modern Warfare 3, players can equip it with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Casus Brake

Casus Brake Barrel - DG-58 LS18 Barrel

DG-58 LS18 Barrel Optics - MK.3 Reflector

MK.3 Reflector Comb - FSS Last Stand Comb

FSS Last Stand Comb Underbarrel - FTAC Ripper 56

The DG-58 meta loadout for Modern Warfare 3 launch (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Casus Brake muzzle will not only reduce the horizontal recoil feedback from the firearm, but it will also improve the firing aim stability. The DG-58 LS18 Barrel will provide massive boosts to the bullet velocity, range, and aiming idle sway of the gun. Alongside that, it will also increase the recoil and gun kick control.

The MK.3 Reflector is currently one of the cleanest red dot sights available in the game. It will provide a clear view of the downrange to the players while minimizing the visual recoil during gunfire. The FSS Last Stand Comb will improve the reaction speed of the firearm by improving the sprint to fire and aim down sight speed.

As DG-58 is a burst fire weapon, the quick recentering perk of the FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel will provide a massive boost to its usability. Alongside that, it will also improve the aiming idle sway, hip-fire accuracy, and recoil control of the firearm.

Best DG-58 class setup in Modern Warfare 3

The best class setup for the DG-58 assault rifle in Modern Warfare 3 is as follows:

Secondary weapon - COR-45

COR-45 Field Upgrade - Munition Box

Munition Box Vest - Infantry Vest

Perk Package

Gloves - Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots - Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear - Bone Conduction Headset

Equipment

Lethal - Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical - Stun Grenade / Decoy Grenade

The meta class setup for the DG-58 assault rifle in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

When it comes to the secondary weapon, players can equip the COR-45 handgun. Its damage output is more than enough to take care of one or two enemies in an emergency when the magazine of the primary weapon runs dry.

For the Field Upgrade, a Munition Box is a must. The DG-56 is a fast-firing weapon that can eat through the ammunition count at a rapid pace. As such, a Munition Box is a must-have item in the inventory. It will give players a refill of both the ammunition and equipment within a match.

The Infantry Vest increases both the duration and refresh speed of the Tac Sprint, giving the operators a massive boost to their mobility. The Commando Gloves will let players reload while sprinting.

The Tac Pads will increase the slide distance and allow operators to ADS while sliding. It will also improve the stance transition speed and crouched movement speed.

The Bone Conduction Headset will improve the awareness of the players by reducing the combat noise and increasing the sound of gunfire and footsteps.

For lethal equipment, a Frag Grenade is recommended, and the tactical Stun Grenade will do. Players can also swap the Stun with a Decoy Grenade if they wish to farm for more weapon XP to quickly level up their armaments.

This is the current meta loadout of Modern Warfare 3. The launch update of the game is currently live on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.