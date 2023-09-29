Best meta loadout to use in Warzone 2 Ranked

Season 6 of Warzone 2 is currently live, featuring three new weapons and significant weapon adjustments that have changed the competitive field. Navigating this evolving meta requires careful weapon selection. As players dig further into this season's complexities, mastering the ability to select the ideal loadout becomes critical to dominating the players in the competitive ranked mode.

This guide aims to provide players with the best loadout for Warzone 2 Ranked Play. It delves into a precisely built configuration and class setup, with the TR-76 Geist as the primary weapon and the Lachmann Sub as the secondary. This loadout has the potential to provide the competitive advantage that players desire in their matches.

Warzone 2 Season 6 meta loadout for Ranked Play: TR-76 Geist and Lachmann Sub

Expand Tweet

The TR-76 Geist is the newest addition to Warzone 2's armory. This weapon belongs to the assault rifle category with a powerful mix of high damage output, moderate fire rate, and controlled recoil. It is mostly intended for medium-range combat, although it can hold its own in long-range battles as well.

Some players may be concerned about the weapon's recoil. However, it has a basic recoil pattern that can be easily managed with practice and the use of appropriate attachments. As a result, the TR-76 Geist is an appealing pick for gamers looking for versatility and lethality on the battlefield.

The Lachmann Sub SMG has long reigned supreme in close-combat circumstances, remaining unrivaled even in Season 6 with no adjustments. Its balanced combination of damage, fire rate, and recoil control elevates it to the pinnacle of close-quarters combat, constantly outperforming its competition.

When coupled with the TR-76 Geist, the two weapons smoothly complement one another, effectively eliminating each other's drawbacks. This strong combo makes a dynamic duo ready to face any challenge that the battlefield offers.

Best class setup for the meta loadout

Class setup for the meta loadout (Image via Activision)

To get the most out of the loadout, a proper class setup is essential:

Primary weapon: TR-76 Geist

TR-76 Geist Secondary weapon: Lachmann Sub

Lachmann Sub Tactical equipment: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Base perks: Overkill and Double Time

Overkill and Double Time Bonus perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate perk: High Alert

Best TR-76 Geist attachments for Warzone 2 Ranked

TR-76 Geist build (Image via Activision and YouTube/Whosimmortal)

The attachments mentioned below will enhance the TR-76 Geist's performance with increased accuracy, recoil control, and handling, providing players with a more versatile build.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Bore-490 (vertical -0.36; horizontal +0.18)

Bore-490 (vertical -0.36; horizontal +0.18) Laser: VLK LZR 7mW (vertical -0.23; horizontal -23.03)

VLK LZR 7mW (vertical -0.23; horizontal -23.03) Optic: Cronen Mini Pro (vertical -1.55; horizontal -2.25)

Cronen Mini Pro (vertical -1.55; horizontal -2.25) Comb: FSS Hardtop Comb (vertical -0.15; horizontal -0.11)

FSS Hardtop Comb (vertical -0.15; horizontal -0.11) Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip (vertical +0.44; horizontal +0.19)

Best Lachmann Sub attachments for Warzone 2 Ranked

Lachmann Sub build (Image via sym.gg)

The Lachmann Sub is a go-to choice, and with proper attachments, the performance can further be elevated in the areas of damage, mobility, recoil, and handling.

Recommended build:

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW (vertical -0.50; horizontal -51.00)

VLK LZR 7mW (vertical -0.50; horizontal -51.00) Stock: FT Mobile Stock (vertical -4.00; horizontal -1.94)

FT Mobile Stock (vertical -4.00; horizontal -1.94) Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 (vertical -0.26; horizontal -0.35)

Lachmann TCG-10 (vertical -0.26; horizontal -0.35) Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point (vertical +0.70; horizontal +9.00)

9mm Hollow Point (vertical +0.70; horizontal +9.00) Magazine: 40-round Mag

The above covers everything players need to know about the current meta loadout for Warzone 2 Ranked Play in Season 6.