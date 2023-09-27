All Warzone 2 Ranked changes: SR and Division changes, restricted weapons, rewards, and more

The much-anticipated Season 6 of Warzone 2 (WZ2) has finally arrived, and the community is ready to welcome the update with open arms. The latest Season for WZ2 is set to make quite a few bold changes as well as bring forth a plethora of content for the upcoming Halloween event. Preliminary information has revealed massive crossovers with Diablo 4, Skeletor, Alucard, and many more.

As expected, the new Season will see a whole bunch of Ranked changes. From major competitive updates and balance changes to new weapon restrictions and other ruleset changes, Warzone 2 players are in for a tough and highly competitive time in the upcoming Ranked Season.

This article will provide you with a brief review of everything you can expect from this new phase.

All SR and Division changes in Warzone 2 Season 6 Ranked

Season 6 brings the CoD community quite a few balance changes in-game. The Deployment Fee has been a bone of contention for many high-level Warzone 2 players. With this update, its mechanics have been updated and will now enforce much stricter penalties for match losses and leaves, thereby increasing the stakes of each game.

The patch notes detail these changes as follows:

Iridescent: -110 SR + 10 SR every 300 SR (previously 500 SR) above 10,000, up to a NEW max Deployment Fee of -280 SR.

Max Fee increased from -230 to -280

Furthermore, the beginning of a new season means all players who ended the last one with ranks ranging from Bronze through Crimson 1 will find themselves set back three tiers. In comparison, all players in Crimson 2 and above will begin the new Season at Diamond 1.

Restricted weapons and Equipment

Taking into consideration the opinion of players and with due statistical research, the Warzone 2 developers have decided to restrict the following weapons and equipment to ensure a healthy and balanced competitive experience for all WZ2 players during their Ranked grind:

RPG-7

Strela-P

We speculate these weapons will receive balance updates in upcoming patches. Until then, these weapons and equipment will remain vaulted to prevent exploits and abuse in-game.

All Ranked rewards in Warzone 2 Season 6

Warzone 2 Ranked Rewards in Season 6 (Image via Activision)

Players who spend their valuable time grinding their way through the Ranked tiers of WZ2 will receive their due share of goodies for their patience, consistency, and perseverance. Throughout the course of the new Season, players will be able to earn the following rewards:

Placement Challenges

Finish “Top 15” 25 Times: 'Full Send’ Large Weapon Decal

Finish “Top 5” 10 Times: Pro Issue Signal 50 Weapon Blueprint

Finish 1st Place: 'Rat Around and Find Out’ Weapon Charm

Kill & Assist Challenges

Get 25 Kills or Assists: 'WZ Season 06 Competitor” Weapon Sticker

Get 100 Kills or Assists: 'WZ Ranked Play Season 06’ Loading Screen

Get 500 Kills or Assists: 'WZ Season 06 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo

Seasonal Division Rewards

To celebrate the highest rank a player has attained, Warzone 2, much like Modern Warfare 2, offers to its player base unique rewards. These rewards are awarded to the players at the end of the Season. These rewards are as follows:

Rank 1: A unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem

Top 250: ‘WZ Season 06 Top 250’ Vehicle Skin, Emblem, and Calling Card

Players must be in the Top 250 Division at the end of the Season to qualify for these rewards.

Iridescent: ‘WZ Season 06 Iridescent’ Vehicle Skin, Emblem, and Calling Card

Crimson: ‘WZ Season 06 Crimson’ Vehicle Skin and Emblem

Diamond: ‘WZ Season 06 Diamond’ Vehicle Skin and Emblem

Platinum: ‘WZ Season 06 Platinum’ Vehicle Skin and Emblem

Gold: ‘WZ Season 06 Gold’ Vehicle Skin and Emblem

Silver: Emblem

Bronze: Emblem

