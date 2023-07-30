Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for the Multiplayer mode

Having a well-curated loadout is crucial to emerge victorious in any Multiplayer mode that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 offers. The game modes in MW2 are varied, with some requiring teamwork and a methodical approach, while others are all about racking up kills. However, regardless of what you choose to play, the importance of a loadout therein cannot be ignored.

Hence, if you wish to win more gunfights or matches, you will need a loadout that doesn't let you down. But to say a certain one is the best wouldn't be realistic. Each mode has different requirements, which also change based on the map. For instance, a weapon that excels on Shipment may not exactly perform well on Taraq.

Despite the varied requirements, one weapon class, in particular, outshines others due to its versatility, and its none other than the Assault Rifles. They perform well, irrespective of the map and the mode one plays on. At the moment, one of the best Assault Rifles in the game is the Tempus Razorback.

Hence, for players looking to build the best loadout for the game's Multiplayer, this guide will take a closer look at the best Tempus Razorback loadout in Modern Warfare 2 along with the best Perks, Equipment, and more.

Best Tempus Razorback loadout to use in Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer

Best Tempus Razorback loadout in Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer (Image via Activision)

The Tempus Razorback is the most recent addition to the Assault Rifle category in Modern Warfare 2's Multiplayer. It is an extremely versatile rifle that is easy to use, possesses amazing handling and mobility stats, and has a lower base recoil. Hence, it is a must-use for players irrespective of the map and the game mode they decide to play.

That said, if you are willing to use the weapon, ensure that you have the best version of it. You will need to take the help of attachments to mitigate the gun's flaws and simultaneously enhance its strengths. Keeping the pros and cons of the Tempus Razorback in mind, the following loadout is recommended:

Attachments

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Rear Grip: Casus X

Casus X Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Perk Package

Base Perks: Double Time, Battle Hardened

Double Time, Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix/Ghost

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenades

Field Upgrades

Slot 1: Dead Silence

Dead Silence Slot 2: Trophy System

Here's how the attachments mentioned above will impact the weapon in Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer:

Best attachments for the Tempus Razorback in Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer (Image via Activision)

Sakin Tread-40 further lowers the recoil on the gun. It controls both the horizontal and the vertical recoil, making the weapon more accurate.

Commando Foregrip also helps with recoil and stabilizes the idle aim, which is essential for long-range shooting.

Casus X gives a boost to the sprint to fire speed and the aim down sight speed.

Cronen Mini Pro is a clean optical sight in the game that provides a clear vision of the targets. It is also one of only two blue dot optical sights in the game.

FSS OLE-V Laser helps in stabilizing the aim. Apart from that, this Laser boosts the aim down sight speed and the sprint to fire speed.

That covers the best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for the Multiplayer mode. It is worth noting here that this loadout is highly preferential. Hence, it is advised to try it out first, and then make changes to it as per your requirements.