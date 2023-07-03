Best MX9 loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

Several Modern Warfare 2 players who like using marksman rifles, snipers, and light machine guns as their primary guns often opt for an SMG as their secondary firearm over handguns. This is because submachine guns generally offer more firepower and a higher rate of fire than sidearms. There are currently eleven different options in terms of SMGs in Modern Warfare 2, and one of them is the MX9.

This gun can be unlocked by leveling up the STB 556 to 13. This article will offer the best loadout for that SMG.

What is the best class setup for MX9 in Modern Warfare 2?

The MX9 currently offers a higher damage output than most other SMGs available in Modern Warfare 2. However, this advantage is compensated for by its comparatively slower rate of fire. Another perk associated with the MX9 is its marginally better damage range than other SMGs.

This firearm offers excellent maneuverability and ease of use in tight spaces. Because of this, the MX9 is an excellent secondary weapon to go for when you are using a cumbersome primary weapon like a sniper rifle or a light machine gun.

The Base Perks that work best for this SMG are Overkill and Double Time. Overkill will allow you to carry the MX9 and a second primary weapon of your choice. On the other hand, Double Time will allow you to move faster to facilitate more aggressive gameplay.

Your Bonus Perk is going to be Fast Hands to ensure quick reloads and faster weapon switches. And your Ultimate Perk will be High Alert so that you receive a warning when an enemy outside your field of vision spots you.

Your tactical equipment should either be the Flash or the Stun grenade. Either will help you play aggressively with the MX9 equipped. Lastly, your lethal equipment can be the Proximity Mine for when you want to play defensively. You can also pick the Drill Charge or Throwing Knife for this slot. These will also help you play aggressively in Modern Warfare 2.

What are the best attachments for the MX9?

Since the MX9 offers great firepower and excellent maneuverability, playing aggressively with it is what most gamers do. Switching to this SMG from your heavier primary weapon when clearing a room or chasing an enemy down is its best use. Alternatively, it can also be employed to defend a position when foes get too close to your position.

As such, adding attachments to it that improve its handling and efficiency when you're hip firing is the best way to tune this weapon. Here are the best items to use to do this;

32 Round Mag (magazine): The MX9's standard mag size is the smallest among all SMGs at 25 rounds. Changing it out for a 32 Round Mag makes this gun more efficient.

Point-G3P 04 (laser): Adding this attachment will improve both hip fire accuracy and recoil control, along with your sprint-to-fire speed. It is perfect for playing aggressively.

XTEN RR-40 (muzzle): This is a sound suppressor that improves the damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness.

Bruen Q900 Grip (rear grip): You will lose some ADS Speed with the Muzzle attachment. To mitigate that downside, you will need this grip, which also offers an added bonus. It improves your sprint-to-fire speed.

FTac C11 Riser (comb): This item further improves the handling of this gun by improving its ADS and sprint-to-fire speed.

These attachments improve the MX9's hip fire and handling in Modern Warfare 2. If you prefer an optic over this weapon's iron sight, you can use a small optic like the Slimline Pro instead of the rear grip.

If you want to turn this gun into one that deals with medium-range targets as well as foes that are closer to you, you can choose to go for a longer barrel. However, note that you will lose some maneuverability and handling if you do that.

If you want to check out more SMG loadout guides, check out this one for the Fennec 45 in Modern Warfare 2.

