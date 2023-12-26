Best Riveter loadout in MW3 Zombies: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MW3 Zombies) features all of the weapons from the multiplayer counterpart, like the Riveter Shotgun. It is one of the few automatic weapons in the category that can dish out devastating amounts of damage and take down entire squads with a single magazine. However, its effectiveness can only be observed in close and some medium-range gunfights.

MW3 Zombies provides a great learning ground for the player base, but it surely gets more difficult once you cross into the inside zones - yellow and red regions. The normal zombies in these areas have much more health and can knock you out if you are not vigilant. Fortunately, the Riveter can punch a hole through hordes of monsters with ease.

This article will highlight the best Riveter build in MW3 Zombies.

Best Riveter loadout attachments in MW3 Zombies

Riveter shotgun best build (Image via YouTube/@DiazBiffle)

Here are the attachments that can be equipped on the Riveter in MW3 Zombies.

Recommended build:

Barrel: SA Draven-20 Long Barrel

SA Draven-20 Long Barrel Muzzle: Bryson Choke

Bryson Choke Underbarrel: Bruen Bastion Angled Grip

Bruen Bastion Angled Grip Ammunition: .410 Gauge Incendiary

.410 Gauge Incendiary Magazine: 30 Round Mag

The SA Draven-20 Long barrel increases bullet velocity and bullet range.

The Bryson Choke muzzle increases accuracy with reduced pellet spread.

The Bruen Bastion Angled Grip underbarrel increases hipfire and tac stance spread, aiming idle sway, and aim walking steadiness.

The .410 Gauge Incendiary rounds increase overall damage output with bullets that can inflict burning damage on impact.

The 30-round extended magazine is crucial for an automatic shotgun to take down strong monsters on the battlefield.

If you manage to Pack-a-Punch this gun, you can enjoy an even greater amount of damage output and pellets with every magazine. This would make it even easier to deal with boss monsters and complete missions.

Best Riveter class setup and perks

Perk Package

Vest: Gunner

Gunner Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Gear: EOD Padding

Equipment

Lethal: Thermite Grenade

Thermite Grenade Tactical: Decoy Grenade

Decoy Grenade Field Equipment: Frost Blast

While it might look redundant, the Decoy Grenades can be extremely helpful in a deadly situation. This equipment is capable of distracting and driving away the zombies and other monsters so you can pass safely through an area instead of gambling on gunfights.

This strategy can be beneficial if you prefer to play the mode solo or like to traverse alone into the battlefield before your squad.

How to unlock Riveter in MW3 Zombies?

Riveter Shotgun in MW3 (Image via Activision)

You can unlock the Riveter by completing the necessary Armory Challenges or simply finding it in the ground loot and extracting out of the session. This will unlock the gun in your inventory, and you can level it up to unlock its attachments.

Best secondary to Riveter in MW3 Zombies

The Riveter is spectacular in close-range gunfights, so it's best to pair it with a Battle Rifle like the BAS-B to deal with monsters present at a distance.

