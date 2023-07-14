Best sniper loadout in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 recently entered the mid-season with its Season 4 Reloaded patch. While the update introduced various new playable content, the sniping field did not receive any significant changes. This allowed the SP-X 80 to shine once again as one of the most lethal long-range weapons in the battle royale title. It is a great gun that can be used to engage in gunfights from a safe distance.

Popular Warzone 2 content creator JoeWo showcased his best SP-X 80 build in a recent YouTube video. He proceeded to discuss its efficiency in easily taking down enemy players with high accuracy while maintaining comfortable agility levels. The video also contains a full game in an online lobby where the player boasted the sniper’s capabilities.

This article will highlight JoeWo’s SP-X 80 build for Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded.

What is the best build for SP-X 80 in Warzone 2?

Activision introduces various new changes with every seasonal and mid-seasonal update. The developer brings in fresh weapon and attachment adjustments after considering metrics like player feedback, pick rate, kill-death ratio, and game data. The SP-X 80 has successfully retained its glory as the class did not receive any nerfs or buffs.

The SP-X 80 benefits from a weapon build that increases its damage range, accuracy, handling, and mobility stats. Any attachment that can boost its ability to quickly Aim Down Sight (ADS), increase bullet velocity, reduce recoil kick, and max out sprint-to-fire speed is a useful addition.

What are the best attachments for the SP-X 80?

JoeWo suggests that players use his SP-X 80 weapon build to make the most out of it in the Season 4 Reloaded update. Here is a list of all the attachments with a brief on their pros.

Recommended build and tuning:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 (-1.13 vertical, 0.81 horizontal)

Nilsound 90 (-1.13 vertical, 0.81 horizontal) Scope: Forge Tac Delta 4 (-3 vertical, 0.75 horizontal)

Forge Tac Delta 4 (-3 vertical, 0.75 horizontal) Ammunition: .300 Incendiary (-0.56 vertical, 7.84 horizontal)

.300 Incendiary (-0.56 vertical, 7.84 horizontal) Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

FSS ST87 Bolt Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip (-0.87 vertical, -0.39 horizontal)

The Nilsound 90 muzzle increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness while providing adept sound suppression. The .300 incendiary ammunition adds incendiary damage and increases vehicle damage with each shot. The FSS ST87 bolt increases the rechambering speed of the SP-X 80.

The Schlager Match rear grip increases sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed to balance out the agility and handling stats. The Forge Tac Delta 4 provides a whopping 5.5x magnification with higher ADS speed and aim walking movement speed. The build can be tweaked with a different optic to suit the player's playstyle.

How to unlock SP-X 80 in Warzone 2

The SP-X 80 sniper rifle is the final member of the Bryson Long Rifle weapon platform. It can be unlocked by completing one simple condition, but may require a few hours of grind. The process can be completed faster by utilizing double-weapon-XP tokens.

You have to rank up the LA-B 330 to weapon level 17 in the game to unlock the SP-X 80.

You can then equip the SP-X 80 from the weapons tab and inside any of the loadouts.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates and Warzone 2 weapon build guides.