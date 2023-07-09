Best SO-14 loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

The SO-14 is a Battle Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It earned its reputation as a powerful long-range weapon in Season 4, possessing outstanding damage capabilities and fantastic controllability. It's a versatile weapon thanks to the select-fire feature, which allows users to easily switch between semi-auto and full-auto modes to adapt to varied combat circumstances.

Unlocking the full potential of the weapon requires strategic configuration. Enhancing its performance by equipping appropriate attachments and pairing it with an optimized class setup will result in acquiring a competitive edge against opponents and securing victories.

What is the best class setup for the SO-14 in Modern Warfare 2?

The SO-14 performs brilliantly as a battle rifle, making it an excellent choice for medium to long-range conflicts. Its tremendous damage output and ease of control complement long-range engagements admirably, making it a devastating weapon in the right hands. However, it falls behind in close-range battles, so carrying a strong SMG as a secondary weapon allows you to adapt to any circumstance.

To increase the winning probability, you must select a proper class setup that includes appropriate perks, tactical equipment, lethal gear, and an additional weapon.

Primary weapon: SO-14

SO-14 Secondary weapon: Lachmann Sub / ISO 45 / Vaznev-9K

Lachmann Sub / ISO 45 / Vaznev-9K Tactical equipment: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Base perks: Scavenger and Double Time

Scavenger and Double Time Bonus perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate perk: High Alert

What are the best attachments for SO-14?

The SO-14 is a dependable and formidable option in Modern Warfare 2, with impressive basic statistics such as a 545 rpm firing rate, 660 m/s muzzle velocity, 302 ms ADS time, and a TTK of 110 ms up to 36 meters. A well-suited loadout is required to properly exploit its potential, prioritizing recoil control, aim-down-sight speed, and damage range.

SO-14 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: 22" Boremaster Barrel

22" Boremaster Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50-round Drum

The Sakin Tread-40 muzzle and the FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel are crucial attachments for this build since both are specifically engineered to reduce recoil and enhance the weapon's stability with respect to controlling vertical and horizontal recoil, aiming idle stability, hip fire accuracy, and recoil stabilization.

The 22" Boremaster is a long heavy barrel that focuses on delivering superior recoil control, bullet velocity, damage range, and hip fire accuracy.

Finally, the Aim OP-V4 optic and 50-round Drum magazine are used for getting high-precision sight and 30 additional bullets in the chamber.

How to unlock the SO-14 in Modern Warfare 2?

To get your hands on the SO-14 Battle Rifle, you need to play some matches in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 with the weapon EBR-14 and get it to level 12.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

