Best EBR-14 loadout for Warzone 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has received its much anticipated Season 4 update, which includes several game-changing features. Previously, developers incorporated multiple weapon tweaks with new seasons, but this time they didn't focus much on weapons. Instead, they implemented different enhancements to the battle royale, making it even more balanced.

With the new gameplay adjustment that raised the basic health pool, the EBR-14 marksman rifle will produce favorable results in medium to long-range confrontations since it does huge damage, and the weapon was left unaltered in the current update. The following article will discuss the best class configuration and adequate attachments with appropriate tunings.

What is the best class setup for EBR-14 in Warzone 2?

Warzone 2 offers a huge armory with a range of weapon classes, and the developers add additional weaponry to the game with each major update. EBR-14 belongs to the marksman segment, which delivers lethal strikes to opponents and may knock them out with just 5-6 body shots.

Class setup for EBR-14 (Image via YouTube/FaZe Booya)

To perform best in any match, you need proper weapon builds. However, you need the best class setup with appropriate perks, secondary weapons, and tactical equipment. Popular Warzone 2 streamer FaZe Booya has provided his optimal class setup, which is mentioned below.

Secondary Weapon: Lachmann Sub (SMG).

Lachmann Sub (SMG). Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade and Throwing Knife

Smoke Grenade and Throwing Knife Perks: Overkill, Scavenger, Fast Hands, and High Alert.

What are the best attachments for EBR-14?

The EBR-14 is a formidable weapon but also difficult to use. The most difficult element is landing successive shots. Still, with the right attachments and tweaking the weapon's recoil and performance may be improved, making it a viable option in the Warzone 2 scenarios.

EBR-14 loadout (image via YouTube/FaZe Booya)

Recommended Loadout:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S (vertical +1.40; horizontal +1.00)

Polarfire-S (vertical +1.40; horizontal +1.00) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (vertical -3.00; horizontal +1.80)

Aim OP-V4 (vertical -3.00; horizontal +1.80) Rear Grip: FSS Gen. 7 Rear Grip (vertical -1.00; horizontal -0.45)

FSS Gen. 7 Rear Grip (vertical -1.00; horizontal -0.45) Magazine: 20-round mag

20-round mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (vertical +0.80; horizontal +0.40)

Polarfire-S offers extra length to the muzzle, providing maximum damage range, recoil smoothness, bullet velocity, and sound suppression.

The Aim OP-V4 is a go-to optic and a suitable alternative for most firearms since it gives excellent vision with maximum accuracy.

The FSS Gen. 7 Rear Grip has a smooth feel that improves aiming speed and decreases the time to aim after sprinting.

The 20-round mag will add ten rounds to the chamber, giving gamers the confidence to combat without reloading frequently.

The texturing of the FTAC Ripper 56 generates a short foregrip for increased recoil stabilization, hip fire accuracy, and aiming idle stability.

The above is the best build for the weapon EBR-14 in Warzone 2 Season 4

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

