Best Tac Stance meta SMG loadout in Warzone 

Tac Stance, an innovative movement mechanic introduced in the new version of Warzone, enables players to hold their weapon in a titled position, providing a significant advantage in close-range battles. Tactical Stance reduces aim-down-sight speed and enhances hip-fire accuracy.

Mastering this new movement mechanic can be challenging, as it's a fresh inclusion, and one may forget to employ it when necessary. However, getting better at using Tac Stance alone isn't enough; selecting the perfect weapon to complement it is essential.

Given its effectiveness in close-quarter combat, a formidable SMG is necessary. This article will highlight the best sub-machine gun to employ with Tactical Stance in Warzone.

Which is the best Tac Stance meta SMG in Warzone?

Expand Tweet

The RAM-9, introduced in Warzone's Season 2 update, quickly became a top-tier sub-machine gun (SMG) due to its exceptional attributes: rapid movement, enhanced accuracy, high fire rate, minimal recoil, and outstanding Time To Kill (TTK) rating.

Notably, it stands out as the best choice for Tac Stance, offering admirable strafe speed — sideways movement speed while firing. This unique attribute results in lethal, precise shots, making the RAM-9 a formidable weapon for enhanced enemy tracking with more maneuverability.

What is the best loadout for RAM-9 in Warzone?

RAM-9 SMG in WZ (Image via Activision)

The RAM-9 boasts exceptional attributes, and the below build is particularly focused on enhancing its hip-fire ability. The most important attachments for this include a laser attachment, a compatible underbarrel, and a comb.

The following loadout ensures top-tier hip-fire accuracy, especially when paired with Tac Stance, making it ideal for WZ's close-range meta.

Recommended build

Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Laser: DXS Flash 90

DXS Flash 90 Comb: Recon Comb

Recon Comb Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 50 Round Mag

What is Tac Stance, and how to use it in Warzone?

Tactical Stance in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Tactical Stance is a unique movement mechanic that distinguishes itself from conventional movement actions like standing, crouching, going prone, and jumping. In the new WZ version, alongside slide cancel and reload cancel mechanics, it emerges as a distinctive mechanic designed to facilitate aggressive close-quarters combat.

According to the Call of Duty blog, Tac Stance works as a middle ground between aiming down sights (ADS) and using hip fire. It allows for tighter bullet spread compared to hip fire and faster movement than ADS, enabling greater mobility and accuracy in close-quarters combat.

Tactical Stance has a designated button, so navigate to the Keybind section and check which key is assigned to it. Feel free to change the button to your preference.

Check out other WZ-related articles from Sportskeeda:

How to complete the Bank's Security Boxes Easter egg in WZ's Fortune's Keep || How to complete the Cursed Skull Easter egg in WZ's Fortune's Keep || How to unlock Golden Vault Easter egg in WZ’s Fortune’s Keep