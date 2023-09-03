Best Victus XMR loadout for Modern Warfare 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

The Victus XMR bolt-action Sniper Rifle was added to Modern Warfare 2 with the Season 2 update. Since then, it has remained one of the go-to picks for players who main Sniper Rifles. This heavy hitter can take down enemies in one shot at long ranges. However, the weapon has a few issues and isn't perfect on its own.

For instance, it isn't best as far as handling and mobility are concerned. Hence, to get the most out of this weapon, players will need to equip a few attachments. Moreover, they will have to equip the correct Perks that go well with the Sniper, the right set of Equipment, and Field Upgrades. This guide will take a look at the best loadout for the Victus, the best class setup, and more.

Best Victus XMR loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Best Victus XMR loadout for Modern Warfare 2 discussed (Image via Activision)

The primary objective of building a good Victus XMR loadout in Modern Warfare 2 is maximizing its strengths and minimizing its weaknesses. Keeping this in mind, the following attachments are recommended:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 Silencer

Nilsound 90 Silencer Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

SP-X 80 6.6x Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Stock: XRK Rise 50

Here's how these attachments will affect the weapon:

The Nilsound 90 Silencer boosts the rifle's damage range and bullet velocity, making it more effective at range. It also smoothens the recoil but is unnoticeable as the gun is a bolt-action rifle.

VLK LZR 7MW improves the handling stats. It increases the aim-down-sight speed and the sprint-to-fire speed, making it ideal for aggression. The attachments also aid in stabilizing the aim, which makes the rifle more accurate at long ranges.

SP-X 80 6.6x is a minimalistic optical sight for the Victus. The optic comes with a 6.6x magnification level, which is ideal for the maps of MW2. It allows players to see enemies clearly without losing out on visual cues in the vicinity.

The Bruen Q900 Grip further helps in improving handling statistics by boosting the aim-down-sight and sprint-to-fire speeds.

XRK Rise 50 is a mobility booster that enhances the sprint speed with the Sniper Rifle equipped. It also increases the aim-down-sight speed, which is a bonus.

Best Victus XMR Class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Best Victus XMR class setup for Modern Warfare 2 discussed (Image via Activision)

Although a good loadout for the Victus XMR will help players win more gunfights in Modern Warfare 2, it is the class setup that will assist in bringing the best out of the rifle. Here's what players should be including in their class:

Secondary weapon

FTAC Siege/X13 Auto

Perk Package

Base Perk 1: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix/High Alert

Equipment

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Stun Grenade

Field Upgrades

Dead Silence

Trophy System

Unlocking the Victus XMR in Modern Warfare 2

Guide to unlocking the Victus XMR in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

At launch, the Victus XMR was a Season 2 Battle Pass exclusive in Modern Warfare 2. But now that the season is over, you can unlock it in the following two ways:

Extract the weapon from DMZ.

Get 15 headshot Operator kills with any Sniper Rifle.

Once the weapon is acquired, play a few games to level it up and unlock all the attachments and the slots for them, as suggested in this guide. Moreover, if you are able to level it up to the maximum, you will unlock the tuning feature, allowing you to fine-tune even the attachments.

