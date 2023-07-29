Best Victus XMR loadout for Warzone 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

The Victus XMR is a bolt-action Sniper Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It is often hailed as one of the most powerful weapons in the game. This is mostly due to its one-shot kill potential on a fully-armored enemy. However, other than the weapon's damage-dealing capabilities, the rifle doesn't excel in any particular area. It doesn't have the best handling or mobility stats in its category and can be a tough pick for many.

Despite these flaws, it is still one of the most popular choices in the game, and all of that is due to its one-shot kill potential. Hence, players looking to use the Sniper in their matches must tweak the rifle a bit to negate its flaws and maximize its one-shot potential.

That said, this guide will look closer at the best loadout for the Victus XMR in Warzone 2, along with the best Perks, Equipment, and more.

Best Victus XMR class setup in Warzone 2

Best Victus XMR class setup in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

As mentioned, the Victus XMR can handle long-range engagements quite easily in Warzone 2. That said, when it comes to close and mid-range combat, it may not always fare well. Hence, if you are going to use the gun, you'll need a proper Sniper Support loadout. For this purpose, you can use the Kastov 74u, which is an exceptionally strong Sniper Support rifle and can handle close as well as medium-range fights with ease.

When it comes to the Perk Package, you should be using Overkill, Double Time, Fast Hands, and High Alert. For Equipment, you should go with the Throwing Knife and Smoke Grenade. The Knife allows for an instant kill on the knocked-down enemies, and the Smoke Grenade can provide the necessary cover for escaping unfavorable situations.

Best attachments for the Victus XMR in Warzone 2

Best attachments for the Victus XMR in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

To reiterate, the Victus XMR's strength in Warzone 2 lies in its ability to one-shot enemies. Other than that, nothing much is going on with the Sniper Rifle. Hence, in using attachments, your goal should be to maximize its strengths and, at the same time, mitigate its weaknesses. Keeping these conditions in mind, the following attachments are recommended to be equipped with this Sniper Rifle:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 Silencer

Nilsound 90 Silencer Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

SP-X 80 6.6x Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Ammunition: .50 Cal Explosive

Nilsound 90 Silencer, as the name suggests, is a suppressor. Apart from muffling the sound of the shots, it also increases the bullet velocity, which is essential for long-range combat. Additionally, it smoothens the recoil, which is a bonus.

VLK LZR 7MW boosts the aim-down sight speed and the sprint-to-fire speed. One more advantage of the attachment is that it increases the aiming stability, allowing for more accuracy,

SP-X 80 6.6x is an optical sight that provides a 6.6x zoom. Although that isn't much magnification, the primary reason for using it is the minimalistic and clean scope reticle that lets you spot targets clearly.

Bruen Q900 Grip also boosts the aim-down sight speed and the sprint-to-fire speed of the rifle.

.50 Cal Explosive is the most important attachment to drastically increase the chances of getting one-shot kills. It increases the damage dealt per bullet and almost always ensures a one-shot elimination with a headshot.

How to unlock the Victus XMR in Warzone 2?

Guide to unlocking the Victus XMR in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

At launch, the Victus XMR was exclusive to the Season 1 Battle Pass in Warzone 2. However, now that the season is over, you can unlock it by completing a few in-game challenges. With that said, here are two ways you can get your hands on the Sniper Rifle:

Extract the weapon from DMZ.

Get 15 headshot kills with any Sniper Rifle in the game. However, these kills must be real players, and AI soldiers won't count.

Once acquired, it is advised to play a few matches with it to level it up. Doing so will unlock the various attachment slots that you'll need to customize it. Moreover, if you are able to progress the rifle to the maximum level, you'll unlock the Tuning feature, which allows for even more customizability.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and WZ 2.