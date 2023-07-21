Best Warzone 2 loadout for Resurgence mode in Season 4 Reloaded

Having the correct loadout equipped in Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Resurgence can be a game changer. Since loadouts involve a lot of customization, they help users get the most out of their weapons. In Resurgence modes, the pace of gameplay is fast and demands the best of players. For instance, during a gunfight, users rarely have the time to manually adjust for the recoil or the weapon sway.

In such cases, one must be able to completely rely on their weapons to get the job done. Two firearms currently leading the charts in terms of viability are the Tempus Razorback and the new MX Guardian Shotgun. Both weapons have unique strengths that make them a force to be reckoned with.

The MX Guardian excels at close-quarter combat, whereas the low-recoil Tempus Razorback allows players to mow down enemies at medium ranges. For players looking to win more gunfights and matches in Resurgence, this guide will take a closer look at the best Tempus Razorback and MX Guardian loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best Tempus Razorback loadout for Resurgence in Warzone 2

Best Tempus Razorback loadout in Warzone 2 for the Resurgence mode (Image via Activision)

The Tempus Razorback is an excellent pick, especially for the Resurgence mode of Warzone 2. This Assault Rifle is extremely easy to use and possesses fantastic handling stats. These attributes come into play in the Resurgence mode, where the maps are smaller in scale and action-packed.

That said, if you want to get the best out of this Assault Rifle, you must equip a few attachments that enhance its strengths and negates its weaknesses. Keeping this in mind, the following attachments are recommended:

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Barrel: 16" Tankr-V

16" Tankr-V Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Aim OP-V4 offers a clear and precise sight of the targets. Its minimal design provides little to no obstruction for a distraction-free shooting experience.

16" Tankr-V increases the bullet velocity, giving you the 'snappy' feeling. This attachment also helps with recoil control, which is an added bonus.

Echoless-80 increases the damage range and bullet velocity of the rifle. Being a silencer, it suppresses the gunshots, helping you maintain stealth.

Edge-47 Grip stabilizes the idle aim and the recoil. This makes the Assault Rifle suitable for long and medium-range combat.

60 Round Mag ensures that you don't run out of bullets in the middle of a fight. In modes like Resurgence, engagements are unavoidable, and you'll constantly be in gunfights. In such cases, having the extra bullets help.

Best MX Guardian loadout for Resurgence in Warzone 2

Best MX Guardian loadout in Warzone 2 for the Resurgence mode (Image via Activision)

MX Guardian is a close-range monstrosity and is extremely lethal in Warzone 2's Resurgence mode. Since these maps are small and danger lies just around the corner, having a powerful Shotgun will allow you to get easy kills on unsuspecting enemies.

One of the major highlights of this gun is its full-auto fire mode, which can output a lot of damage in a relatively shorter time frame. Hence, one cannot go wrong with the MX Guardian, especially in close-quarter combat.

Taking into account the pros and cons of the MX Guardian Shotgun, the following attachments are recommended:

Barrel: MX-G Mobile

MX-G Mobile Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath

12 Gauge Dragon's Breath Trigger Action: Burst-Fire Trigger

Burst-Fire Trigger Stock: MX DCP-0

MX DCP-0 Laser: Schlager UL0-66 Laser

MX-G Mobile increases the movement speed of the character with the weapon equipped. It also improves the hip fire accuracy and the damage range.

12 Gauge Dragon's Breath allows you to shoot incendiary rounds, which are extremely lethal and also deal damage over time.

Burst-Fire Trigger transforms this full-auto shotgun into a burst-fire machine. This attachment is crucial because, without it, you will not be able to use the Dragon's Breath Ammo on the MX Guardian.

MX DCP-0 is a mobility enhancer that increases the sprint speed, aim walking speed, aim down sight speed, and crouch movement speed.

Schlager UL0-66 Laser increases the hip fire accuracy and helps lower the hip fire recoil.

With the two weapons ready, you must pick a Perk Package that goes well with these firearms. For this purpose, you should equip the Double Time, Overkill, Fast Hands, and Quick Fix/High Alert.

When it comes to Equipment, it's highly preferential, but it is generally advised to go with the Throwing Knives for the instant elimination of knocked-out enemies and a Smoke Grenade to escape unfavorable situations.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded are now live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5