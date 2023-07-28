Best X13 Auto loadout for Modern Warfare 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

The X13 Auto is a handgun in Modern Warfare 2 that has been available since the game's initial release. Acquiring it will take some effort. The weapon has many exciting features and is one of the seven handguns available in the title. It stands out the most since it provides exceptional performance in close-range combat and superb mobility.

The X13 Auto is a fantastic pick, especially since it is classified as a handgun, eliminating the need to equip the Overkill perk that allows you to use two primary weapons. This distinctive feature frees up a valuable Perk slot.

Configuring an ideal loadout for the X13 Auto will boost your winning chances even more, providing you with a competitive advantage over opponents.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Best X13 Auto class setup in Modern Warfare 2

The X13 Auto's smaller size provides greater mobility, and its performance, which is similar to an SMG, makes it excellent in close-range confrontations. Its incredible rate of fire compensates for its lower damage, allowing for the quick elimination of enemies when accurate shots connect. Furthermore, the handgun has quick ADS speed, giving it a significant edge in securing the first shot.

This makes the weapon a great choice for players looking for agility and lethal firepower in confined combat conditions.

The X13 Auto's efficacy decreases with distance, making it an excellent secondary weapon; it is also ideal for sniper support. The handgun requires a suitable class configuration with appropriate perks, tactical equipment, and lethal gear.

Primary weapon: FJX Imperium / RAAL MG / Lachmann 762

X13 Auto

Smoke Grenade

Frag Grenade

Scavenger and Double Time

Fast Hands

High Alert

Best attachments for the X13 Auto

X13 Auto loadout (Image via sym.gg)

To fully bring out the potential of the X13 Auto in Modern Warfare 2, you must configure it with proper attachments, which will further enhance mobility and help you win the close-range confrontation.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: Impact Point

FJX Diod-70

Cronen Lima-6

50-round Drum

50-round Drum Ammunition: 9MM Frangible

The Impact Point barrel is a specially engineered attachment that can convert the handgun into a deadly compact SMG, enhancing the recoil control and hip-fire accuracy while providing an expanded gunsmith option.

The FJX Diod-70 laser and the Cronen Lima-6 rear grip are both crucial for this build since they solely focus on increased speed and stability, enhancing ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, tactical pistol raise, and aiming stability.

The 9mm Frangible ammunition rounds are designed to shatter on impact, which delays the healing temporarily, giving you more opportunity to eliminate enemies easily.

Finally, the 50-round drum is the most important attachment since it allows additional 30 bullets in the chamber.

Unlocking procedure of the X13 Auto

To unlock the handgun X13 Auto in Modern Warfare 2, you must complete the following criteria:

Reach level 31 in Military Ranks to unlock the handgun X12.

Now, play matches using the X12 either in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 to get it to level 10.

Once you reach the required level, the X13 Auto will be unlocked and available in your in-game armory.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.