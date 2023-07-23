Best X13 Auto loadout for Warzone 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

The X13 Auto is a handgun in Warzone 2 and has been available since the game's initial release. On July 12, 2023, the game received its Season 4 Reloaded update, featuring several adjustments and changes. Notably, Season 4 brought about a significant increase in the base health pool, giving the impression that weapons were weaker. However, with the recent update, all weapons have been adjusted to adapt to the new gameplay paradigm. With this, the X13 Auto has emerged as one of the most prominent weapons in the game despite being a handgun.

The following article will present an effective loadout setup for the handgun so that players can recognize its prowess as one of the best options in the game and achieve the desired result.

Best X13 Auto class setup in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

The X13 Auto is a formidable handgun in Warzone 2 that combines power and precision, making it excellent for dominating close-range battles. Surprisingly, it is one of the best alternatives, outperforming even SMGs. Its superior strength also notably works well in medium-range encounters.

Its secondary classification provides a substantial advantage since it eliminates the need for the Overkill perk, which allows you to equip two primary guns. This distinctive feature frees up a critical Perk slot, allowing you to select more beneficial Perks and improve your overall strategic playstyles.

The best class setup is crucial for the weapon to maximize its potential. Since it's a handgun, it falls behind in mid to long-range combat situations, but it stands out as an exceptional sniper support weapon.

Primary weapon: FJX Imperium

FJX Imperium Secondary weapon: X13 Auto

X13 Auto Tactical equipment: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Base perks: Scavenger and Double Time

Scavenger and Double Time Bonus perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate perk: High Alert

Best attachments for the X13 Auto

The X13 Auto is a lethal close-quarters weapon in Warzone 2, and proper attachments can increase its stability and power. An optimized loadout will improve your performance and give you a competitive edge against opponents.

X13 Auto loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: Impact Point

Impact Point Laser: FJX Diod-70

FJX Diod-70 Rear Grip: FTAC OL-Z Grip

FTAC OL-Z Grip Magazine: 50-round Drum

50-round Drum Ammunition: 9MM Hollow Point

The Impact Point barrel is a crucial attachment for the build which transforms the weapon into a lethal compact SMG with increased hip fire accuracy, recoil control, and an expanded gunsmithing option.

The FJX Diod-70 laser and the FTAC OL-Z rear grip are vital attachments that improve stability and speed by increasing the ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, aiming stability, and recoil control.

The 9MM Hollow Point ammunition offers crippling power that slows down the enemy on impact and disables their sprint for a short duration of time.

Finally, the 50-round Drum magazine adds 30 additional bullets to the chamber.

Unlocking procedure of the X13 Auto

To get your hands on the weapon, you must complete certain criteria mentioned below:

First, you must reach level 31 in Military Ranks to unlock the X12 handgun.

Now, play some Warzone 2 or MW2 matches using the X12 and get it to level 10 to unlock the X13 Auto.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/Season04-Reloa…



🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements

🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel

🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

Additional 6v6 MP map It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusionAdditional 6v6 MP map pic.twitter.com/wRxViYczuZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.