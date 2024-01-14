Broken TYR loadout is "two shot" in Warzone Season 1

Warzone players have recently uncovered a potentially overpowered TYR loadout in Season 1 that claims to eliminate enemies in just two shots. The main feature of this loadout is the JAK Beholder Rifle Kit, which became accessible as part of the rewards in Week 3 challenges.

Though the TYR has been a pretty solid weapon choice since its introduction, players argue that this particular loadout unleashes its full potential. If you're intrigued and want to test this loadout in Warzone, read on for more details.

How to build the two-shot TYR loadout in Warzone Season 1

Warzone Meta, a popular Warzone loadout content creator, shared a new TYR loadout on X, boasting the ability to eliminate enemies in just two shots. The tweet claims that this TYR loadout achieves the fastest time-to-kill (TTK) in the game, clocking in at only 185 milliseconds and surpassing even the TTK in multiplayer.

If you're interested in exploring this loadout, here's how you can build it:

Conversion Kit: JAK Beholder Rifle Kit

JAK Beholder Rifle Kit Optic: Nydar Model 2023

Nydar Model 2023 Trigger Action: Ullr's Fury

Ullr's Fury Underbarrel: SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

SL Skeletal Vertical Grip Rear Grip: Frigg's Embrace

While the TYR has always been capable of killing enemies with two shots when aimed from the stomach up to the head, this loadout gives it much more range and flexibility in different combat scenarios. Warzone Meta also claims that this loadout makes the TYR easier to use.

The TYR Conversion Kit, also referred to as the JAK Beholder Rifle Kit, serves as an aftermarket part for the TYR handgun. Upon completing a total of five Week 3 challenges spanning across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Battle Royale, players can acquire this conversion kit.

Once equipped, the TYR Conversion Kit transforms the revolver into a powerful single-shot rifle. This modification allows the TYR to become particularly effective at securing long-range kills, functioning almost like a sniper rifle.

How to unlock TYR in Warzone

The TYR is one of the strongest guns in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The TYR is currently one of the most sought-after weapons in the game. Fortunately, the firearm is pretty easy to unlock. Players simply need to reach Military Rank 50 at their account level. Upon achieving this milestone, the TYR pistol will be automatically unlocked and accessible in their inventory.

