Call of Duty League 2025 Major Week 4 Qualifiers schedule released

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Jan 25, 2025 20:40 GMT
Call of Duty League 2025 Major Week 4 Qualifiers Schedule released
Call of Duty League 2025 Major Week 4 Qualifiers Schedule (Image via Activision)

The official schedule for Call of Duty League 2025 Major's Week 4 Qualifier was revealed recently. The Day 2 Qualifiers will see three separate matches, starting with Vancouver Surge vs Minnesota Røkkr going up first on January 25, 2025, at 12:00 pm PT/ 3:00 pm ET. The tournament is hosted by Toronto Ultra as the first Major of the 2025 season.

This article will go over the Day 2 schedule of the Call of Duty League 2025 Major 1 Qualifier's Week 4 and reveal the six teams competing for a win.

Call of Duty League 2025 Toronto Ultra Major Qualifier: Week 4 Day 2 schedule

also-read-trending Trending

Here is the Week 4 Day 2 match schedule:

TeamsDate and Time
Vancouver Surge vs Minnesota RokkrJanuary 25, 2025, at 12:00 pm PT/3:00 pm ET
LA Guerrillas M8 vs Vegas FalconsJanuary 25, 2025, at 1:30 pm PT/4:30 pm ET
Carolina Royal Ravens vs Miami HereticsJanuary 25, 2025, at 3:00 pm PT/6:00 pm ET

The qualifier will observe all 12 teams making it to the Major Championship. However, only the top eight seeds will be placed in the winners' bracket in Round 1; seeds nine to twelve will find themselves in the elimination bracket.

The Call of Duty League 2025 Majors will witness anywhere between four to five qualifier weeks where teams battle for wins and CDL points. The points are awarded based on the team's victories as well as performance during these qualifiers.

The Call of Duty League 2025 Toronto Ultra Major 1 kicked off on December 6, 2024, and will run up until February 2, 2025. The Qualifier Stage was followed by the Minor Bracket from January 10 to January 12, 2025, and finally, the Major Bracket between January 30 to February 2, 2025.

All teams will play this stage of the league online. Fans can now try their hands at the Pick'Ems available from the official Call of Duty League website. You can also watch the matches streaming live on the official YouTube channel.

Read more Call of Duty articles from Sportskeeda:

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी