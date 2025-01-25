Call of Duty League 2025 Major Week 4 Qualifiers schedule released

The official schedule for Call of Duty League 2025 Major's Week 4 Qualifier was revealed recently. The Day 2 Qualifiers will see three separate matches, starting with Vancouver Surge vs Minnesota Røkkr going up first on January 25, 2025, at 12:00 pm PT/ 3:00 pm ET. The tournament is hosted by Toronto Ultra as the first Major of the 2025 season.

This article will go over the Day 2 schedule of the Call of Duty League 2025 Major 1 Qualifier's Week 4 and reveal the six teams competing for a win.

Call of Duty League 2025 Toronto Ultra Major Qualifier: Week 4 Day 2 schedule

Here is the Week 4 Day 2 match schedule:

Teams Date and Time Vancouver Surge vs Minnesota Rokkr January 25, 2025, at 12:00 pm PT/3:00 pm ET LA Guerrillas M8 vs Vegas Falcons January 25, 2025, at 1:30 pm PT/4:30 pm ET Carolina Royal Ravens vs Miami Heretics January 25, 2025, at 3:00 pm PT/6:00 pm ET

The qualifier will observe all 12 teams making it to the Major Championship. However, only the top eight seeds will be placed in the winners' bracket in Round 1; seeds nine to twelve will find themselves in the elimination bracket.

The Call of Duty League 2025 Majors will witness anywhere between four to five qualifier weeks where teams battle for wins and CDL points. The points are awarded based on the team's victories as well as performance during these qualifiers.

The Call of Duty League 2025 Toronto Ultra Major 1 kicked off on December 6, 2024, and will run up until February 2, 2025. The Qualifier Stage was followed by the Minor Bracket from January 10 to January 12, 2025, and finally, the Major Bracket between January 30 to February 2, 2025.

All teams will play this stage of the league online. Fans can now try their hands at the Pick'Ems available from the official Call of Duty League website. You can also watch the matches streaming live on the official YouTube channel.

